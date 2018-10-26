LEAGUE CITY
After a heart-wrenching district loss a week ago, the Dickinson Gators seemingly turned the page as they pounded their way to a 52-10 win over the Clear Brook Wolverines at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday.
“We went back to fundamentals,” Dickinson coach John Snelson said. “We learned a lot from (last week’s) tape. … I was proud of our kids’ effort tonight, after such a tough loss last week. … We needed to hurry up and get another game in so we could get that taste out of our mouth.”
After trading touchdowns on their respective opening drives of the game, the Gators (8-1, 4-1 in district) looked to be still exorcising demons as a fumble on the Clear Brook 10-yard line cost them possession and a chance at points.
But all that changed when Landon Roque fielded a short Wolverines’ (2-6, 1-3) punt and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown that gave Dickinson a lead they never relinquished.
Ahead 24-10 nearing the end of the second quarter, the Gators forced a Clear Brook punt and got the ball back with 25 seconds to go before halftime. After three straight incompletions to start that drive, Dickinson elected to go for it on fourth down, and Mike Welch made a deep throw to the end zone that was hauled in by Gators’ junior wideout, Darryl Harris, for a 40-yard touchdown pass-and-catch with no time left.
Welch finished the game having completed 10 of 21 passes for 152 yards, the score, and an interception. He also rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
“Mike had a great week of practice,” Snelson said. “He’s just a junior and he’s a great teammate and he loves this team.”
Dickinson out-gained the Wolverines on the ground by a tally of 324-162, largely due to the work of junior, Dailon Farmer and freshman, Donovan Bradley, who came within 4 and 2 yards, respectively of eclipsing the 100-yard mark.
Farmer and Bradley each contributed a rushing touchdown to the effort.
After allowing the early touchdown to Clear Brook, the Dickinson defense clamped down for the remainder of the contest, recording seven sacks, and six additional tackles-for-loss. They also forced the Wolverines to punt on seven of 13 drives, forced three turnovers, and held their opponents to just two first downs in the second half.
The Gators will host Alvin next Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium in their last regular season game of the year.
