Santa Fe's offensive power was too much for Fort Bend Hightower in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 victory at Manvel High School.
Thursday's decision improves the Lady Indians to 30-13 for the season and sends them to next week's Region III-5A quarterfinals against either Richmond Foster or Port Neches-Groves.
Teresa Garza was an imposing figure at the net for Santa Fe, leading all attackers with 18 kills.
Kassidy Taves finished with nine kills in addition to five aces and 11 assists.
Elena Dondonay shared the setting duties with Taves and collected 14 assists.
Cassidy Cruz and Rylie Peters also contributed as the Lady Indians were rarely challenged at the net.
Good passing and setting helped Santa Fe in its offensive attack.
"We were trying some new things with our hitters," Santa Fe coach Jennifer Webb said. "I thought our passing was more consistent than in the past. When our passing is on, we are able to put up more kills."
Attempts to run different offenses was not helped by Hightower's slower serves and off-speed shots.
The Lady Hurricanes used high-arching serves that often landed just over the net.
"We were definitely not ready for what they were throwing at us," Webb said. "We had a lot of trouble with the high serves and slower hits."
Hightower was able to hold its own early in each set, only to see its progress slowed as Santa Fe loaded up its offense.
Multiple errors in several stretches hindered any momentum the Lady Hurricanes hoped to gain.
The first set saw Santa Fe grab a 17-11 lead, then stretch it out with five unanswered points.
Dondonay put down three aces in that run.
Santa Fe led for most of the second set, but was unable to put Hightower away until the end.
The Lady Hurricanes drew within 23-18 before kills by Cruz and Garza gave the Indians a two-set lead.
Santa Fe used a 13-5 run to open an 18-10 lead in the final set.
The Lady Indians reached match point at 24-12, but had to quell one more minor uprising.
Hightower put up five straight points before a Garza kill ended the contest.
"Our passing at the end was not great," Webb said. "Our offense trying to go too fast. It was also Hightower not wanting to lose that last point."
