Clear Springs Ali Schuster, center, and his fellow Chargers defensive backs celebrate a forced incompletion during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Alief Taylor at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Dickinson quarterback John Soloman looks for an open receiver in the second quarter of the Gators’ 6A, Division 1 bi-district playoff against the Pearland Oilers at The Rig Stadium in Pearland on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Falls’ Max Williams outruns Clear Lake defenders while converting a fake punt during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON/For The Daily News
Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III (9) picks up a first down against the Salado Eagles on Oct. 01 at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
Four Galveston County teams survived the bi-district round and advanced to the area round to create a slate of intriguing UIL playoff matchups.
All three remaining District 24-6A teams — Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Dickinson — face foes from the loaded District 21-6A, with perhaps the most interesting contest being the 24-6A champion Knights (9-2 overall, 5-1 in district) facing the C.E. King Panthers (7-4, 4-3), 21-6A’s fourth place finisher.
Coming off a 70-14 thrashing of Channelview, C.E. King proved it has definitely been battle-tested, with its four losses coming against state powerhouses in North Shore, Atascocita, Humble Summer Creek and Allen. On the other side, Clear Falls is riding high after avenging last year’s playoff loss with a thorough 35-14 win over a tough Pearland Dawson team.
Both teams bring a stable of solid running backs to lead their respective offensive attacks, with the Panthers’ Keith Willis Jr. coming off a highly impressive 229-yard, six-touchdown performance. The Knights got a breakout showing last week from RB Marquis Tarver, who totaled 119 yards and three TDs.
Kickoff for the Clear Falls-C.E. King Class 6A, Division II area round contest is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston.
Now, let’s jam through the rest of this week’s area playoff matchups.
CLASS 6A, DIVISION I
Clear Springs (8-3, 5-1) vs. Atascocita (9-2, 6-1)
Quick take: The Chargers will certainly have good momentum going into their area round bout, coming off one of their best all-around performances of the season and getting to play on their home field, but they’ll still be the underdog in the matchup against the Eagles, whose only two losses have come against state-ranked giants Katy (35-28) and North Shore (17-13).
Clear Springs’ defense logged its first shutout of the season in last week’s 37-0 bi-district blanking of Alief Taylor, while Atascocita dispatched Deer Park 48-7 in its playoff opener.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City
Dickinson (8-3, 4-2) vs. North Shore (11-0, 7-0)
Quick take: The Gators will be no doubt be the underdog in their second-round playoff matchup with defending state champ and top-ranked North Shore, but they’ll enter the contest with some momentum following a solid 35-21 win over Pearland.
The unbeaten Mustangs are no paper tiger heading into this one, playing an elite schedule with their only close games coming against top district rivals Atascocita (17-13) and Summer Creek (34-27). North Shore eased by Pasadena Dobie in the bi-district round with a 49-3 win.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston
CLASS 3A, DIVISION I
Hitchcock (10-1, 3-1) vs. Woodville (9-2, 5-1)
Quick take: The District 12-3A-I champion Bulldogs, armed with talented and explosive athletes all over the field, survived a tough bi-district test against a battle-tested Little River Academy team with a 22-14 win, and in the area round face a tough Eagles team they won’t be able to afford to take lightly.
Out of District 9-3A-I, Woodville has handled its business throughout the season, with its only two losses coming against Class 3A’s top rated Franklin (22-12) and 9-3A-I champion Diboll (21-14). In last week’s bi-district playoff game, the Eagles fended off East Chambers for a 27-20 win.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Kyle White Stadium in Anahuac
