Four Galveston County teams survived the bi-district round and advanced to the area round to create a slate of intriguing UIL playoff matchups.

All three remaining District 24-6A teams — Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Dickinson — face foes from the loaded District 21-6A, with perhaps the most interesting contest being the 24-6A champion Knights (9-2 overall, 5-1 in district) facing the C.E. King Panthers (7-4, 4-3), 21-6A’s fourth place finisher.

