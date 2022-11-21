Galveston County’s last team left standing in the UIL playoffs, the Hitchcock Bulldogs get another opportunity to put statewide high school football pundits on notice as they square off against the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A, Division I team, the Franklin Lions, in a regional semifinal contest this Friday night.
Against that daunting challenge, the Bulldogs (11-1) will likely require the same recipe for success that saw them knock off the No. 2 state-ranked Columbus Cardinals on the road earlier this season — limit mistakes, start strong and refuse to back down in the face of adversity.
Overcoming adversity is one intangible that could actually give Hitchcock an edge. The Bulldogs rallied from a 31-14 halftime deficit to defeat Woodville, 36-31, in last week’s area-round playoff win — not to mention the thrilling touchdown in the final seconds that saw Hitchcock snatch a win from the jaws of defeat in its aforementioned win over Columbus. Franklin (12-0), on the other hand, have defeated all of their opponents this season by double digits.
Another immeasurable edge for these never-say-die Bulldogs is the closeness of their team, many of whom have played sports together since they were young children. Led by well-rounded athletes Lloyd Jones III, Damien McDaniel and Bryce Dorsey, Hitchcock also displayed a crucial next-man-up mentality in its come-from-behind win over Woodville last week.
When the opposing defense limited McDaniel to just 42 yards on four receptions, Kelshaun Johnson (seven receptions, 155 yards, two TDs) stepped up for a huge game, including hauling in the game-winning TD pass from Jones. With Dorsey being bottled up in the running game, Jones also improvised to pick up key chunks of yards on QB keeper runs.
The Bulldogs will need every bit of these intangibles on top of their overall talent against a Franklin team riding a long winning streak and loaded with immense talent of its own.
The Lions, who are the defending Class 3A, Division II state champions now playing in Division I, have won their last 28 games, with their last loss coming when they were edged 35-34 by Canadian in the 2020 Class 3A-II state championship game.
Franklin players in particular the Bulldogs will want to keep close tabs on are two-way standout Bryson Washington, a Baylor commit who ran for two long TDs and had double-digit tackles in the Lions’ 32-7 win over Anahuac in last week’s area playoff game, ballhawking DB Devyn Hidrogo and another solid two-way player in Jayden Jackson.
Kickoff for the Hitchcock-Franklin Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff contest is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
