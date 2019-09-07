SPRING
Two long, clock-draining scoring drives for the Klein Collins Tigers sealed the deal in Saturday night’s 17-7 win against the Clear Springs Chargers at Klein Memorial Stadium.
A 14-play, nearly 5-minute-long drive that began at Collins’ 20 resulted in the go-ahead score — a 36-yard field goal splitting the uprights from Tanner Ward for a 10-7 lead at the 2:50 mark of the third quarter.
Collins’ following drive drained nearly 6 minutes off the clock and covered 75 yards on 14 plays, with a 6-yard touchdown run by Braelon Bridges (24 carries, 145 yards, two TDs) securing a two-score lead midway through the fourth quarter in what was a defensive battle all game.
Missed opportunities and what he felt was a lack of physicality, discipline and teamwork on offense left Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey displeased, to say the least, with that side of the ball after the game.
“There are going to be a lot of open jobs on offense,” Dailey said. “There are a lot of people just doing their own thing. The defense practices better; that’s why they played better. Offensively, we’re not very good right now, and every spot is open.
“On offense, everybody is too scared to make a play right now,” he added.
Although the Clear Springs offense struggled to move the ball throughout the game, the defense kept the Chargers in the game with three first half turnovers, and the teams entered the halftime break tied at 7-7.
A goal line fumble on Collins’ opening drive of the game was scooped up by defensive lineman Jacob Muellner and returned to the 21-yard line. The Chargers drive, though, stalled at midfield.
Then, a 54-yard pick-6 by Errionn Brow got Clear Springs on the board with a 7-0 lead at the 5:11 mark of the first quarter.
The Tigers responded immediately on their next drive, though. Bridges slipped out of the backfield for a screen pass from Colby Powers that he took for 52 yards, and then three plays later, Bridges took a handoff into the end zone from 9 yards out to tie the game, 7-7, with 3:42 left in the first quarter.
Clear Springs other forced turnover in the first half was an interception by Malcolm Davis early in the second quarter.
The Chargers’ offense had its only sustained drive at the end of second quarter. Starting on their own 16, the drive was sparked on the first play by a 47-yard pass connection from Garrett Rooker to Isaiah Bibb. After another seven plays, including a 11-yard reception by Kaleb Hymes on a fourth-and-7, Clear Springs had a field goal opportunity from 34 yards out, but the try clanked off the right post.
Clear Springs will be back in action 7 p.m. Friday against Richmond George Ranch at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
