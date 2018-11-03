Bucs fall to Lions in season finale
GALVESTON
In their final game of the season, the O’Connell Buccaneers fell to The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 47-6, on Saturday at Kermit Courville Stadium.
Player statistics were not immediately available.
Legacy Prep amassed a 35-6 halftime lead before closing things out in the second half.
