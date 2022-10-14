TEXAS CITY
A week after being pushed around by Fort Bend Marshall in front of the TCISD Stadium crowd, the Stingarees used Friday’s homecoming to unleash their pent-up anger.
Behind an offense that rolled up 483 yards in the first half alone, Texas City improved their record to 4-3 with a 50-6 dismantling of overmatched Fort Bend Willowridge. The Stings amassed 659 total yards on the evening, with running backs Caleb Bell (241) and Maurice Burton (213) each eclipsing more than 200 yards on the ground, with Bell scoring four times.
“I learned a lot about my team, and we learned a lot about each other,” said Texas City coach Shone Evans regarding the Stings following a 40-0 loss to Marshall. “I was proud of the way they came out.
“You don’t win or lose a game on Friday,” added Evans, whose team is now 3-2 in District 9-5A-II with three games left. “You win or lose on Monday thru Wednesday when you put in the work, and these kids really put in the work this week.”
Texas City put the game away on the fifth play when Bell ran 50 yards for a touchdown to give them a 7-0 lead with 10:16 on the clock. On the Stings’ next play, Bell sprinted 69 yards to add on the Stings’ advantage before Stingaree defenders Szyron Scott and Caden Teeples sacked Eagles quarterback Kendron Penson, Jr. for a safety that made it 16-0 with 2:40 left.
Ricky Green capped off the opening 12 minutes for Texas City with a 9-yard touchdown run that swelled the gap to 23-0 at the :28 mark.
The Stings continued to pour it on in the second quarter when Burton scored from 10 yards out with 8:18 remaining. Bell’s third score, an 8-yard run with 1:27 left before intermission, gave them a 36-0 lead.
Bell’s 20-yard scoring run in the third quarter extended the lead before David Fuentes put the icing on the homecoming cake with a 27-yard touchdown run midway through a fourth quarter that was played with a running clock.
However, the Eagles were able to avoid a shutout as Kendron Penson, Jr. hit Marxquise Hayes on a 12-yard scoring pass with 55 seconds left as Willowridge fell to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in District 9-5A-II. Texas City will travel to Dayton next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
