The Hitchcock Bulldogs overcame a 17-point first-half deficit on a cold, drizzly Friday night at Kyle White Field for a 36-31 comeback victory over the Woodville Eagles in their Region III-3A, Division I area round football playoff game.
“We did everything we could possibly do the give the game away in the first half — the fumbles, the penalties, the deflection interception — but these guys have no quit in them,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “I’m proud of them.”
Trailing 31-14 at halftime, Lloyd Jones III (19-for-35, 263 yards; 16 carries, 121 yards) kickstarted Hitchcock’s second-half comeback with an interception from his safety spot on defense, and then, behind center, led a quick six-play, 72-yard scoring drive capped by his 34-yard touchdown pass to Damien McDaniel to cut the deficit to 31-20 midway through the third quarter.
With the defense doing their jobs and playing lights-out, the Bulldogs’ final two TDs came in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback, the first of which came on a 2-yard Jones QB keeper that was followed by a two-point reception by McDaniel for a 31-28 score at the 10:24 mark of the final period.
A lost fumble put Hitchcock’s comeback effort in peril, but the defense, helped by a drive-killing high snap that resulted in a 15-yard Woodville loss, held firm and forced a turnover on downs.
On their ensuing possession, Hitchcock got chunks of yards on an 11-yard Jones run and a pair of 17-yard receptions by Terrence Allen and Kelshaun Johnson, before Johnson (seven catches, 155 yards) hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from Jones for the go-ahead score with 2:01 left to play. Jones plowed into the end zone for the two-point conversion and the game’s final tally.
McDaniel intercepted a Woodville pass on its final possession to seal the game.
Two costly turnovers buried the Bulldogs in a 0-14 hole by the 9:16 mark of the second quarter.
Jaythan Traylor intercepted a pass and returned it to Hitchcock’s 26-yard to set up the Eagles’ first score, which came on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ralon Williams to Ty’Marion Walker with 3:57 on the clock in the first quarter.
A lost fumble early in the second quarter was recovered by Woodville once again at the Bulldog 26-yard line, and a 16-yard TD run by Jatavian Taylor gave the Eagles the 14-0 advantage.
In trademark Bulldogs fashion, they found an answer with an explosive play, as Jones scrambled for a 70-yard TD run to trim the deficit to 14-6 just 44 seconds after the Woodville TD.
Woodville countered with a meticulous 11-play, 60-yard TD drive, which was capped by an 8-yard QB keeper TD by Williams for a 21-6 lead.
The teams traded scores in rapid succession inside the first half’s final 3 minutes, with Johnson shaking off tackles and racing for a 72-yard TD reception. McDaniel converted a two-point conversion on a reverse for a 21-14 score.
The Eagles needed only one play from scrimmage to strike back, as Walker burned the defense and Williams hit him in stride for an 81-yard TD pass connection.
A bad snap on a Hitchcock quick kick try saw the Eagles take over on downs at the Bulldogs’ 31-yard line, and Woodville cashed in on yet another gift with a 34-yard field goal made by Cole Standley for the 31-14 score with 37 seconds remaining in the first half.
In a tale of two halves, the Bulldogs defense held Woodville to only one first down in the second half after the Eagles logged 12 first-half first downs.
Hitchcock (11-1) moves on to face No. 1 state-ranked Class 3A squad Franklin (12-0) in the regionals next week Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah with a start time to be determined, as of press deadline.
It’s the Bulldogs’ first visit to the third round of the playoffs since 2015.
