EL CAMPO
The El Campo Ricebirds at home on Friday night used defense and turnovers to beat the Texas City Stingarees, 28-21.
Winning the turnover battle proved to be the key at Ricebird Stadium. The Ricebirds committed two turnovers, but they had four takeaways from the Stingarees. Two of the Stingarees’ turnovers came as they were trying to add points on to the scoreboard, but the Ricebirds stopped them and instantly added their own points.
On the first drive of the game, the Stingarees had made it to the red zone and lined up to kick a field goal. The Stingarees had a mishandled snap and junior linebacker Clay Jung came away with the ball. On the next play, senior running back Dontrell Dove pounded the ball in from 5 yards out to give the Ricebirds a 7-0 lead.
With El Campo, 21-14, the Stingarees had marched down into the red zone. On the 20-yard line, the running back slipped a Ricebird tackler and as he was steaming toward the end zone, but senior Tre Munoz and sophomore Kaden Alcalais landed a big hit on him inches before crossing the goal line, popping the ball free, which was scooped up by junior Griffen Croix.
“(Turnovers) are always big in games like this and no different tonight,” Ricebirds head coach Wayne Condra said. “I think it goes into the effort of our kids. Right down here in the end zone, not giving up on the play and putting a big lick on the guy and getting the ball knocked out. Those are hustle plays and it was a tremendous effort from our kids.”
The fumble recovery by Croix was his second game-changing play Friday night. Earlier in the game, tied 14-14, the junior defensive back came away with an interception after the Stingarees quarterback put too much air underneath the ball as he was trying to hit a receiver deep downfield.
While the El Campo defense did give up plays and yards when they needed it, they buckled down and got stops.
The offense ground out yards and made key third downs at the end of the game to keep the clock moving. Facing a tired Stingarees defense in the fourth quarter, the Ricebirds popped a big run up the middle for 35 yards by senior Je’Veon Cunningham to make the game 28-14.
The Stingarees added a touchdown run by their quarterback to pull within seven points after an extra point, and, with 2:19 left in the game, El Campo senior Anthony Catete came away with the onside kick. The offense churned out two first downs and the game was over.
