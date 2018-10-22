Weather permitting round three of the University Interscholastic League team tennis playoffs get underway today for Clear Creek, Friendswood and Ball High.
In the Region III-6A quarterfinals, the Wildcats will take on No. 25 state-ranked Humble Kingwood at Lee College in Baytown, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Nearby at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, the Mustangs, ranked 14th in the state, meet Nederland in the Region III-5A quarterfinals, also at 3:30 p.m.
As for the Tors, they are challenging Alvin Shadow Creek in their Class 5A regional bout at Manvel High School at 3 p.m.
This is the second straight year Clear Creek and Kingwood have faced off in the postseason, the Wildcats falling to the District 22-6A champions in the area round, 10-6, last year.
“Returning varsity members are excited to get another chance to face Kingwood this year at regionals,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “They understand we have to come out fast in the doubles, and the goal is to be ahead going into the singles.”
Clear Creek features two of the top juniors in the Greater Houston Area, junior boy Carter Crookston and senior girl Alejandra Lopez.
“This has been a very resilient bunch of late, as we’ve finished a lot of close matches,” Geise said. “Hopefully this play continues.”
The winner advances to play either No. 1 state-ranked Houston Memorial or No. 18 state-ranked Katy Seven Lakes in Thursday’s regional semifinals at Deer Park High School’s south campus.
For Friendswood, nothing less than a berth in Thursday and Friday’s regional tournament in Katy would be a disappointment, head coach David Cook said.
The Mustangs carry a 16-3 record into its showdown with Nederland, with 10 of those matches being shutouts.
“We mainly have done an excellent job this season of winning the matches we were supposed to win,” Cook said.
“Probably has to do with our kids putting the time in with their own tournaments and practices, practices with me one on one in June and July, and what we work on together during our full practices.”
Leading the way for Nederland will be the boys’ Race Haas and the girls’ Quinn Radtke.
The Mustangs-Nederland victor will take on the Georgetown-Pflugerville Connally survivor.
Meanwhile, Ball High is making its program’s first-ever appearance in the regional quarterfinals, coming off huge playoff wins against Port Neches-Groves (14-5) in bi-district and Manvel (15-3) in area.
Now the Tors take on a familiar foe from their old District 23, with Shadow Creek entering the match as the No. 9 ranked team in the region.
“We’re looking forward to facing former competitor Shadow Creek,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said. “They are a strong team, and we know that we’ve grown in this past year into a stronger team as a whole.
“Watching this team improve over four years has been an incredible journey and to reach this height of regional quarterfinals is indescribable. Every day we strengthen our weaknesses and form our game strategies. Going into this match we will do the same. Start strong, finish strong.”
The Tors are led by the boys’ Tony Corrales and the girls’ Maya Leisey.
“(Today) will be a battle where we’re looking to bring our best play yet,” LeGate said.
A Ball High win would vault the Tors into Thursday’s regional semifinals against either No. 20 state-ranked Montgomery or College Station A&M Consolidated, the Region III-5A favorite and state’s No. 6-ranked team.
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 6A
Clear Creek vs. Humble Kingwood at Lee College, Baytown, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Ball High vs. Alvin Shadow Creek at Manvel High School, 3 p.m.
Friendswood vs. Nederland at Barbers Hill High School, Mont Belvieu, 3:30 p.m.
