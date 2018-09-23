For Galveston County’s Class 6A and 5A football teams, now the real games begin as they begin quests for a district title. In District 10-5A-I, a long-time rivalry is renewed, while in 24-6A two League City teams look to see if their non-district schedule adequately prepped them for district play.
WEEK 4 OBSERVATIONS
• The numbers game: The O’Connell Buccaneers’ roster listed 16 players heading into Friday’s game against Bay Area Christian, and of those 16 players, only 13 suited up. Two injuries later, and O’Connell opted to end the game shortly after halftime with the Broncos leading 33-0. With the Bucs unable to finish their third game of the year, one might wonder if they’ll be able to finish their season.
Canceling a season due to low numbers is not without precedent. Sabine Pass, a Class 2A-II program in southeast Texas, canceled the remainder of its season just last week. The Sharks suited up only 12 players two weeks ago in a 50-point loss to Hull-Daisetta.
Hopefully, for O’Connell’s team, and especially their seniors, the Bucs will be able to keep their numbers up and finish their season.
• Dickinson looks good at QB: Finding athletes to fill spots on both sides of the ball has never been a problem in recent years for the Gators — except for, occasionally, at quarterback. In fact, in Dickinson’s previous two seasons, wide receiver Montel Parker (now at Texas A&M) was shifted to the QB position midseason.
But, at least early on, the QB spot doesn’t appear to be an issue this season, as dual-threat junior Mike Welch has excelled behind center with a plethora of skill position weapons at his disposal.
WEEK 5 GAMES TO WATCH
• Texas City at Friendswood: When these two Galveston County rivals lock horns on the gridiron, it almost always is a close game, and, unlike the previous four seasons, this time a district win will be on the line.
The matchup will pit Friendswood’s star sophomore quarterback Luke Grden leading the Mustangs’ spread offense against an always tough and gritty Texas City defense led by linebacker Mykahl Brow. Friendswood is 3-0 in non-district play for the first time since 2012, while the Stings (1-2) picked up a nice rebound win over Clear Lake before heading into their bye week last week.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium.
• Clear Falls vs. Clear Springs: The Chargers (1-3) completed a rugged non-district schedule with a rough loss against Katy on Saturday, while the Knights (3-1) lit up the scoreboard in their non-district slate.
Despite their records, Clear Springs, led by running back Todd Hudson, will be the favorite in this matchup, but don’t count out a Clear Falls spread passing attack — which will be going up against an, at times, suspect Chargers secondary — that has put up 195 points in four games, led by quarterback Gavin Esquivel.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Ball High vs. Richmond Foster (Traylor Stadium), 7 p.m. Thursday
Clear Creek vs Clear Brook (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Dickinson vs. Clear Lake (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 6 p.m. Saturday
Santa Fe at Nederland, 7 p.m. Friday
Jasper at La Marque, 7 p.m. Friday
KIPP Houston at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Chester at High Island, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Woodlands Christian at Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
Cristo Rey Jesuit at O’Connell (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
