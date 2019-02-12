SANTA FE
After guiding the Santa Fe Indians football program to its first winning season since 2010 and its first playoff appearance since 2009, head football coach and athletic director Mark Kanipes will be taking on a new challenge next season as the head football coach at Brazosport.
Kanipes said Tuesday he has accepted an offer to be the Exporters’ next head football coach — an offer that was officially approved by the Brazosport ISD school board Monday night.
Kanipes said he had considered remaining at Santa Fe for the rest of his career, but the Brazosport job offered him an opportunity to both be close to family in Rosharon and to be reunited with former La Marque head football coach — for whom Kanipes served as an assistant during the Cougars’ glory days in the 1990s — Alan Weddell, who was recently named Brazosport ISD’s athletic director.
“The Santa Fe community and administration have been really great, and I could’ve stayed here, but it just played out that (Brazosport) was a really good situation,” Kanipes said. “It’s pretty close to home, and then being able to work with my mentor again — it all just kind of fell into place right at the right time.”
After 27 years of coaching on the high school level, Santa Fe gave Kanipes his first opportunity to be a head football coach when the school district hired him in 2014, which is something he said will not be forgotten.
“I owe them the world just for them giving me the opportunity to be a head coach,” Kanipes said.
During his five years in Santa Fe, Kanipes steadily turned around a football program that was a combined 2-18 in the two seasons prior to his arrival. This season, the Indians recorded a signature victory over then-state-ranked Crosby and broke a nearly decade-long playoff drought.
“It’s always good to leave a place better than it was when you got there, and I think this program achieved that,” Kanipes said.
Kanipes said he will remain on at Santa Fe until the athletic department is positioned to handle his departure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.