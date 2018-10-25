PORT NECHES
After last week’s emotional upset victory over state-ranked Crosby, the Santa Fe Indians will be looking to shake things up again in District 12-5A-II when they travel to take on another powerhouse, the Port Neches-Groves Indians, on Friday night.
“It was awesome, big win for us,” Santa Fe head coach Mark Kanipes said about last week’s 27-20 victory over Crosby. “I knew we were the underdogs, because most of the time we are, but I didn’t realize we were 28-point underdogs.”
Following a rough start to the season, Santa Fe (4-3, 3-1 in district) has now won three straight games and are now in a good position to earn the football program’s first postseason berth in nine years.
Also helping Santa Fe’s cause was the return last week of lead running back Bryce Montemayor (32 carries, 138 yards against Crosby), who was lost to a season-ending injury midway through the 2017 campaign.
“We’ve been playing good football,” Kanipes said. “We had trouble finishing games earlier in the year. We actually ran the ball well last week, which helped us out tremendously.”
The tall task facing Santa Fe this week will be slowing down PN-G’s (5-2, 4-0) dual-threat quarterback Roschon Johnson, a University of Texas commit and one of the best in the state at his position.
“He’s the real deal,” Kanipes said. “They’re well coached, and have great tradition. Their kids play hard. Everything that you think they are, they are. And, of course the quarterback makes them that much more special.”
The approach for Santa Fe this week will be to repeat what worked well against Crosby’s similarly potent, quick-strike offense, and that’s to keep the chains moving and control the clock to limit PN-G’s offensive opportunities.
The returning Montemayor, quarterback Nathan Kruger and receiver Austin Lamb will be key to Santa Fe executing that strategy.
“That was a big thing last week,” Kanipes said. “Crosby runs a fast-paced offense, and we were able keep the ball away from them, limit their touches, run some clock off and score.”
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Port Neches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.