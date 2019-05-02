HOUSTON
Pasadena Dobie's offensive machine proved to be unstoppable on Thursday, pounding out 17 hits in a 14-4 win over Clear Springs on Thursday at Clear Lake.
The five-inning run rule victory allowed the Longhorns to sweep the best-of-three Region III-6A area round series.
Evoking memories of the great teams that captured three of the first five UIL state titles beginning when softball was first sanctioned in 1993, Dobie scored 22 runs on 27 hits in the two-game series.
Clear Springs was unable to keep up despite finishing with 20 hits.
"Dobie is a great team and did their job all around," Clear Springs coach Jennifer Knight said. "You can't stop a team that can hit like that. I think they are going to go far."
Every player in the lineup had at least one hit as the Longhorns scored in every inning.
Dobie's first two batters reached base to open the bottom of the first, setting the stage for Taylor Pleasant's second home run of the series.
"Everybody goes out there and knows their job is to get on," Dobie coach Robin Rackley said. "If we can get on, we can score. My kids work. They listen to our plan and try to stick to it. They are amazing kids. They're all in."
The ever widening scoreboard deficit did not discourage Clear Springs, which continued to attack the ball at the plate.
Doubles from Demi Elder and Kaylee Thomas helped the Chargers grab a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Alyssa Garza led off the fourth inning with a base hit and scored when Emma Strood launched a massive home run over the left field fence.
"We continued to fight," Knight said. "It's the same thing we've done all year. We continued to push and work and everything they should do."
In addition to hitting the ball, Dobie used some great defensive plays to stymie Clear Springs.
The Chargers used a Longhorn error and hits from Elder and Baker to load the bases in the top of the fifth and plated a run when Garza was hit by a pitch.
Jenna Bell was then robbed of extra bases and multiple runs batted in when Dobie center fielder Jasmin Benitez came up with a spectacular catch in center field.
That proved to be typical of Clear Springs' struggles with hitting with runners on base.
"We couldn't string anything together," Knight said. "The center fielder made a great play on that last ball. This is Dobie's time. They have a great team, top to bottom."
