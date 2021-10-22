Friendswood’s Braylan Shelby, center, and his teammates celebrate his fumble recovery during the first quarter against Goose Creek Memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Friendswood’s Seth Spruiell, center, and his teammates celebrate his touchdown on the opening kickoff return during the first quarter against Goose Creek Memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Friendswood’s Aidan King, center, breaks up a pass between Goose Creek Memorial’s Ben Gaston, left, and Walton Jack during the second quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Tuba players in the Friendswood High school marching band carry their instruments before the Mustangs’ matchup with Goose Creek memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Caleb Corkran, stretches the ball out as he scores during the first quarter against Goose Creek Memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Amos Armand pulls down Goose Creek Memorial’s Isaiah Thomas during the second quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Braylan Shelby pulls down Goose Creek Memorial’s Isaiah Thomas during the first quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood High School cheerleaders pose for a selfie before the Mustangs’ matchup with Goose Creek memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Friendswood High School Wranglerettes perform before the Mustangs’ matchup with Goose Creek memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Goose Creek Memorial’s Eli Lewis tries to elude Friendswood’s Kurt Saunders during the second quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Friendswood High School Wranglerettes enter the stadium before the Mustangs’ matchup with Goose Creek memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood quarterback Matthew Dupuis releases a pass under pressure during the first quarter against Goose Creek Memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Friendswood Mustangs take the field for their home matchup against Goose Creek Memorial at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Goose Creek Memorial’s Isaiah Thomas looks for running room around the edge during the first quarter against Friendswood at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
