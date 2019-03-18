LA MARQUE
La Marque Cougars senior Malik Holmes is certainly no stranger to the wide world of sports, and now he’ll get the opportunity to compete on the state level in one of his multiple sports of choice — powerlifting.
A natural athlete, Holmes has participated in football, basketball, baseball and track and field at La Marque, in addition to three years on the powerlifting team. Setting powerlifting apart from his other sports is the individual aspect of it.
“It’s one-on-one competition; it’s not a team, it’s just you seeing what you can do,” Holmes said. “It makes it more fun.”
Entering the regional powerlifting meet as the fifth-ranked athlete competing in the 220-pound weight class, Holmes logged personal bests in each of the three lifting events to stun the field and earn the gold medal.
“I put in the work for it, so it wasn’t a surprise for me,” Holmes said. “I just keep pushing myself and pushing myself to get higher and higher.”
Holmes lifted 540 pounds in the squat, 305 pounds in the bench press and 530 pounds in the deadlift to take home the regional title.
“I just love lifting weights, it’s something I’ve always loved doing,” Holmes said. “I just love working out.”
After joining the powerlifting team as a freshman, Holmes actually took a year off from the team in what would have been his junior season before returning to the squad this year for his senior campaign.
“This year was a struggle to try to get him to lift, but I’m glad he did,” La Marque head powerlifting coach Amber Rozier said. “He’s an awesome kid — stays dedicated, works hard. So, I’m glad he was able to show progress and make it.
“He’s really naturally strong, so I felt like with the right programming and the right workouts, he was just going to excel, which he did,” Rozier, who is taking a powerlifting athlete to state for the second straight year, added.
This weekend, Holmes will be focused on topping his best lifts once again in hopes of earning a medal at the Class 4A state powerlifting championships in Abilene.
“I’m going to go out there and give it my all,” Holmes said.
