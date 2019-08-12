The high school sports season began last week in fast and furious fashion, as Galveston County volleyball teams made their season debuts before hitting the road to compete in tournaments. Here’s a rundown of what went down, as well as what’s coming up.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• Hot Springs: Unlike most of the teams in the county, the Clear Springs Chargers had no regular season tuneup before entering the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament — one of the largest and most talent-rich volleyball tournaments in Texas. But, that was no problem for the Chargers, as they finished in ninth place out of the 58 teams in the tournament.
In all, Clear Springs went 7-2 in the tournament, with the only losses coming against teams (San Antonio Reagan, second place; Deer Park, fourth place) that finished ahead of them. The Chargers went 3-0 on Saturday to win the event’s silver bracket, highlighted by a three-set win over defending Class 6A finalist Fort Bend Ridge Point.
• New faces going places: Two of the county’s new head volleyball coaches — Glenn Kennedy of Texas City and Alison Williams of Clear Falls — got their new seasons with their new teams off to strong starts. Kennedy’s Lady Stings snapped a three-year losing streak to Alvin in the regular season opener before a respectable 4-5 showing at the Turner Classic, and Williams’ Knights took a tough Deer Park team to five sets in their opener before a 7-2 run in the Turner Classic.
WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK
• The Lady Gator Classic: One of the longest-running local tournaments will be back this Thursday and Saturday, and it should be a strong proving ground for the four Galveston County teams entered in it. Hosts Dickinson will be joined by Friendswood and Santa Fe, both of which will be favorites to win the Lady Gator Classic, as well as Texas City and Ball High.
• Pearland Dawson versus League City: Beginning with Tuesday’s showdown at Clear Creek, the Dawson Lady Eagles will take the League City challenge, with three matches in a row against the three high schools in League City. Dawson, coming off a fifth-place finish in the Turner Classic in which it went 9-1 with the only loss coming against eventual tournament champion The Woodlands, will be a tough test for all three teams.
For Clear Creek, a match against the Lady Eagles will be a trial by fire for a sophomore-heavy group of talent. It’ll be Clear Springs’ turn to face Dawson on Friday, which will be a team the Chargers will likely have to go through if they have another deep playoff run in store. Dawson completes the League City trifecta next Tuesday against a talented Clear Falls team with a new head coach getting reacclimatized to the Houston area.
