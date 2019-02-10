A season’s worth of hard work has culminated in the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy at their respective schools for the handful of Galveston County girls basketball teams fortunate enough to have earned a postseason berth.
Here’s a look at what’s happening for the girls basketball playoff games scheduled Monday and Tuesday.
GAMES TO WATCH
• Ball High vs. Port Neches-Groves: The Lady Tors’ star power will go up against the depth of the Lady Indians when these two meet in their Region III-5A bi-district playoff game.
Ball High will have two potent weapons in its arsenal with versatile forward Bebe Galloway and speedy point guard Ariana Smith. PN-G will have a depth edge, and have been led this season by guards Molly Priddy and Maylin Stampley and post Chelsea Carrillo.
The Lady Tors finished in a three-way tie for first place in District 22-5A, and enter the playoffs as the district’s No. 2 seed via tiebreaking coin flip to face the Lady Indians, District 21-5A’s third-place finisher.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Channelview High School.
• Friendswood vs. Port Arthur Memorial: It could be a low-scoring affair in this one, as the Lady Mustangs face a defensive-minded Lady Titans team in their Region III-5A bi-district playoff game.
Port Arthur Memorial held district opponents to less than 50 points in 10 of its 12 21-5A contests, and the team’s top weapon on offense has been 6-foot-2 forward Julia Sion. Not to be out-done on the defensive side of things, Friendswood held opponents to less than 50 points in 13 of its 14 district games, with the team’s sparks on offense coming from sharp-shooting guards Kinsey Cole and Nicole Nash, as well as Ashlyn Mason in the post.
The Lady Mustangs were part of a three-way for the District 22-5A championship, but were on the short end of a tiebreaking coin flip, taking the No. 3 seed. The Lady Titans were co-champs of District 21-5A, but lost a tiebreaker game against Barbers Hill on Friday.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at La Porte High School.
• Clear Falls vs. Alief Taylor: Two teams with deep, talented front courts meet when the Knights take on the Lady Lions in this Region III-6A bi-district playoff game.
Clear Falls will be led by rangy guard Lauryn Small and forwards Alexis Clayborne and Josephine Adegbite. Forward Jaquirrea Jenkins and 5-foot-10 point guard are Taylor’s top weapons. With both teams’ bigs fairly evenly matched, Knights point guard Niah Richard could be a difference maker in this one.
Although Clear Falls had a better record in their respective district (9-3 in 24-6A), the Knights enter the postseason as a No. 3 seed to face District 23-6A runner-up Taylor (8-4).
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland.
OTHER BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES
(Region III-6A) Clear Springs vs. Richmond George Ranch, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Shadow Creek High school
(Region III-4A) La Marque vs. Houston North Forest, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Barnett Field House
(Region III-3A) Hitchcock vs. New Waverly, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Atascocita High School
