CROSBY
Rome Shubert was in a zone on Thursday night in Santa Fe’s bi-district matchup with Dayton at the Ballparks in Crosby, as he struck out 14 while allowing just two hits in six plus innings of work to lead the Indians to a 6-0 win over the Broncos in a Region III-5A contest.
Shubert got to full counts on the first three Dayton hitters early on, but came back to overpower them with a couple of strikeouts. In the second inning, Shubert struck out the side.
Santa Fe (18-9), used four errors in the bottom of the second inning to jump out in front for good. Shubert started things off with a single to right field, and then Bryce Montemayor laid down a perfect bunt that was turned into an error by the Dayton pitcher to put runners on first and second.
Cameron Bennett followed with another excellent bunt that was thrown into right field by the Broncos pitcher allowing pinch runner Ashton Lozano and Montemayor to score and give the Indians a 2-0 lead. Landon Thompson then put down another bunt and for the third consecutive play a Santa Fe hitter had reached on an error, this time on the Dayton catcher which put a couple of runners on.
The Indians kept pressing and Gregory Adams lined a double down the line to plate Bennett and make it a 3-0 advantage. Peewee McDonald then hit a sharp grounder to the Broncos third baseman which was airmailed over the first baseman’s head allowing both Thompson and Adams to score and it was 5-0.
Dayton (7-14) put a couple of runners on in the fifth inning as Austin Murphree and Ashton Garner both walked only to see Shubert come back to escape the jam on a couple of strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fifth, Shubert doubled for his second hit of the night, but pinch runner Lozano was stranded at third to keep the score 5-0.
Adams made sure Santa Fe got some insurance in the sixth frame as he singled home Bennett, who had singled, to run the lead to 6-0. Adams finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Dalton Stevens came on in the seventh inning after Shubert allowed a leadoff single to Matt Drabbant to finish things off on the mound for the Indians. Stevens struck out the side.
Cade Stapleton was tagged with the loss for the Broncos as he finished with five strikeouts.
The Indians will play the winner of the Houston Waltrip and Manvel one-game bi-district series, which was postponed Thursday due to inclement weather and will resume 4 p.m. Friday.
