LEAGUE CITY
A missed extra point in overtime provided the difference as Clear Lake defeated Clear Falls, 38-37, on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Falcons remain in contention for a playoff spot with a 3-1 record in District 24-6A play while dropping the Knights to 1-4.
Clear Falls made two comebacks in the contest after trailing 24-7 at halftime and 31-24 in the fourth quarter.
Taking the ball first in overtime, the Knights used an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Esquivel to Dorian Mason on a third-and-3 play to grab the lead.
Clear Falls also drew a 15-yard penalty on the celebration, moving the extra point kick back to the 18 and leading to the missed attempt.
Clear Lake went next and had to convert a fourth down play from the 8 to keep its hopes alive.
It was not a sure thing as the Knights defense held twice before Brendon Holmes scored from inside the 1.
Nathan Eastin converted the point after to allow the Falcons to escape with the win.
Trailing 24-7 at the half, Clear Falls' defense emerged for the third quarter with renewed energy.
The Knights forced four turnovers in the third period alone, with Dylan Thompson and Noah Fuentes forcing fumbles and Robert Dale and Thomas Massa picking off passes.
Clear Falls turned those mistakes into 17 points.
Dante Proctor finished a pair of short drives with touchdown runs of 3 and 7 yards.
William Hay added a 38-yard field goal as the Knights pulled into a 24-24 tie.
Clear Lake made its only turnover-free possession a good one, with Donovan Sweeney connecting with Quinton Williams on a 72-yard touchdown pass.
Clear Falls drove 98 yards in 10 plays to produce the tying score with 6:23 left to play.
Esquivel opened the march with completions of 29 and 23 yards, while Proctor added runs of 21 and 9 yards.
Mason hauled in a 13-yard pass from Esquivel to provide the tying score.
Esquivel completed 15 passes for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Mason and Woodson combined for 164 passing yards.
The Knights did not have as much success on the ground, managing just 149 yards on 36 carries.
Clear Lake used an evenly balanced offensive attack to accumulate 468 total yards.
Sweeney and Shae Suiaunoa combined for 263 yards through the air.
