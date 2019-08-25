COUGARS FAST FACTS
Head Coach: Shone Evans (2nd season)
2018 Record: 3-8, 3-2 in District 11-4A-II (lost to Bellville, 27-19, in bi-district round)
Returning Starters: 4 offense, 5 defense
Key Players: RB Landon Garner, WR Jauron Reid Jr., QB Armond Robinson, DE Gene Gee, DT Sterling Mack, CB Kristian Franklin
HOT READ
Coach Shone Evans’ first year at the helm of La Marque began with a school-record six-game losing streak, but the Cougars gelled in time to make the playoffs for a ninth straight season before falling to Bellville in the bi-district round. What made that loss frustrating was that the team was beginning to come together on both sides of the ball.
Expect improvement in 2019, as the offense returns explosive junior receiver Jauron Reid Jr. and promising sophomore running back Landon Garner as the featured pieces. The unit has a chance to be more productive if sophomore quarterback Armond Robinson becomes as efficient a passer as he showed as a runner last season. The defense is anchored by hard-hitting senior end Gene Gee and 280-pound senior tackle Sterling Mack, while seniors Kristian Franklin and Travarius Saldana give the Cougars a pair of veterans in the secondary. If everything comes together, La Marque could begin to stoke the flames of the past with a postseason win or two.
– Brandon C. Williams
PLAYER TO WATCH
Armond Robinson, sophomore, QB
Robinson averaged 10.2 yards per carry and caught 12 passes as a freshman do-all, but he’s entrenched as the starter of Evans’ spread offense. He’s only thrown two passes, and while the physical tools are evident, it will be up to Robinson to hone his skills and give Reid and a talented receiving corps the opportunity to cause damage. If he develops as a passer, Robinson will be one of the most exciting players in the county.
– Brandon C. Williams
QUOTABLE
“The La Marque Cougars are anxious to see what we will look like in 2019. It’s hard to judge in shorts and T-shirts, but our goal is to continue to get better with every practice.”
– La Marque head coach Shone Evans on the overall optimism of the program coming into the start of the season
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 vs Galveston Ball, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs Houston St. Pius, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs West Columbia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Jasper, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs Sweeny, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs Houston Scarborough, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 at Houston Washington, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 vs Wharton, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Houston Kashmere, 7 p.m.
