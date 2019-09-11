HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock Bulldogs head coach Craig Smith demands selflessness over selfishness from the 11 players he puts on the field, and the epitome that type of player over the course of his Hitchcock football career has been senior receiver/safety Pacey Jones.
“That’s what our program is based on,” Smith said. “You’re not going to win with Xs and Os. You’re going to win with people who are selfless. And by district time, the 11 that we put out there will be selfless.”
Ask what Jones what he likes most about football: “playing as a team and winning.”
Ask him his best strength as a player: “I just listen to the coaches ... listen and do it right.”
Jones won’t be the most talkative player on the gridiron. He lets his actions do all the talking.
“He’s a quiet kid; he’s going to lead by example,” Smith said. “And, a lot of times, those types are your best leaders. He just comes and gets in his work every day. He’s not going to complain. And, that’ll take you a long ways. He’s very coachable and gives everything he’s got. You can’t ask for anything more.”
One example of Jones’ unselfishness has been his willingness to change positions, as he played quarterback as a sophomore and part of his junior year, before being moved to his current positions. Jones also approaches his roles on offense and defense with equal enthusiasm.
“I like scoring, and I like tackling people,” Jones said.
Jones was first called up to the varsity roster as a freshman and has worked toward being a well-rounded football player ever since.
“I consider myself to be more of a leader, on and off the field, and I’m just getting better at every aspect of the game,” Jones said.
As far as his senior season goes, Jones plans to increase his output on each side of the ball, and go out with a long, memorable playoff run.
“I plan on getting a lot more picks this year, getting more touchdowns at receiver, and just helping my team win and go further than we ever have before,” Jones said.
Smith has a saying, “be good to the game, and it will be good to you,” and that is certainly the case with Jones.
“He’s a solid kid, shows up every day and does what he’s supposed to,” Smith said. “And it’s going to pay off for him. The Air Force Academy has offered him to attend and play, so we’re really excited about that.”
Next up for the Bulldogs, they will host rivals La Marque at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We’re really looking forward to it, especially since its against one of our rivals, La Marque,” Jones said. “Probably our best week of practice has been this week, and we’re ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.