GALVESTON
After the volleyball program’s first and only playoff berth two years ago and an injury-plagued 2017 campaign, the Ball High Lady Tors have their sights set on a return trip to the postseason in 2018.
“I honestly feel very optimistic about this upcoming season,” Ball High head coach Michelle Profitt said. “We have several key players returning. … With the number of returning players that we have and the skill that we have, I think we have a very good chance at the postseason.”
While avoiding the injury bug and improving consistency will be keys to Ball High’s success this season, helping matters for the Lady Tors will be improved depth in their attack. Profitt calls returning hitter Britaney Shaw her “powerhouse,” and returners Lexie LaForte and Nicole Springer will be joined by a highly promising crop of varsity newcomers, Profitt said.
“We’re going to be a very offensive-minded team this season,” Profitt said. “We’ve got a lot of options, which is nice.”
Last year’s team co-captain Caroline Baze shifted around from libero to setter last season, but is expected to take on the role of setter on a permanent basis this year, Profitt said.
“Having her experience and knowledge on the floor will be extremely helpful for us there,” Profitt said
By shifting Baze over to setter, last season’s setter Logan Kelly, who Profitt said has significantly increased her power, will likely move to right-side hitter, and there will be an opportunity for a newcomer to shore up the Lady Tors’ defense.
“We’ve got a couple underclassmen who we’re looking at, defensively, who could potentially play in that position,” Profitt said.
After realignment, Ball High will see a fairly even mix of familiar opponents and new foes in the new District 22-5A. County rivals Santa Fe and Texas City will remain on the Lady Tors’ district schedule, as will fellow former 23-5A team Galena Park. New opponents include Friendswood (dropping from Class 6A), Baytown Lee, Crosby and Goose Creek Memorial.
“I think we’re going to be very competitive in this district,” Profitt said. “I think we match up very well with the other teams that we play. Our No. 1 goal is going to be making the playoffs, and not just making it in. I know the girls don’t want to edge in by one game. It’s not about, ‘let’s just shoot for fourth place.’ The girls, even at open gym, have been really focused and making sure they’re not halfway doing anything.”
Ball High’s season starts Aug. 7 against Pasadena. District play begins Sept. 7 against Santa Fe.
