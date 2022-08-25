Kingwood’s Riley Stauber is unable to make a grab in the end zone while being guarded by Clear Creek’s Landen Gunter, left, during the second quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
The Clear Creek Cavaliers drill team dances in the bleachers during the first quarter of the Wildcats’ season-opening game against Kingwood at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Students raise signs while cheering on the Clear Creek Wildcats football team during their season opening matchup against Kingwood at Veteran Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Clear Creek quarterback Bryson Drake is tracked down by Kingwood’s Sam Malone on a run during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Clear Creek head coach Dwayne Lane speaks with quarterback Bryson Drake during the second quarter against Kingwood at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
The Clear Creek Wildcats take the field for their season opening matchup against Kingwood at Veteran Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
High School Football Kicks Off
Clear Creek’s Rocky Ketchum looks for running room around the edge against Kingwood’s Dylan Sutter during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Kingwood’s Jordan Barnes is wrapped up by Clear Creek’s Denis Anderson during the first quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Clear Creek’s Dre Ketchum looks for an opening on a run during the second quarter against Kingwood at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Clear Creek’s Garrett Carleton is hit by Kingwood’s Matthew Estes after a catch during the second quarter at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Clear Creek’s Dylan Russo celebrates a fourth down stop during the first quarter against Kingwood at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Students raise signs while cheering on the Clear Creek Wildcats football team during their season opening matchup against Kingwood at Veteran Memorial Stadium in League City on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
