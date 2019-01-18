FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs fought for every inch of the court and never backed down from Goose Creek Memorial Patriots, as the Lady Patriots grabbed an early lead and held off Friendswood from the foul line for a 56-46 win Friday night at Friendswood High School to split the season series with the Lady Mustangs.
The Patriots trio of Jordan Walker (19 points), Alex Haymon (12) and Bre’lyn Adams (14) led the way for GCM in the post and on defense.
Lady Mustangs sophomore post Ashlyn Mason (team-high 14 points) made her presence felt early down low, scoring the second of two layups against a Patriots’ full-court press to cut the Lady Patriots' lead to 8-4.
Haymon and Adams answered with two buckets down low and Lady Mustangs senior guard Kinsey Cole dialed up a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five points, 12-7, with 3:30 to go in the first.
The Lady Patriots converted free throws and saw their lead swell to 17-7.
Mason answered again in the post followed by a highlight reel block by junior guard Nicole Nash, who took the ball the length of the floor to earn free throws.
The Lady Mustangs, spark off the bench, junior forward Sami Page, scored two physical buckets, but it was not enough as the Lady Patriots added to their lead in the second quarter.
Walker found Adams in the post for an easy layup, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers by Haymon, to put the Patriots up 13 points, 27-14.
The Lady Mustangs came out more intense after halftime, started out by a 3-pointer by Nash and back-to-back blocks in the low-post by Mason, and the lead was cut to 30-22.
The Lady Patriots went on a 8-1 run bolstering their lead up to 38-23 with less than 3 minutes to play in the third quarter.
Mason and Cole cut into GCM's lead a little, to close out the quarter down 40-28.
Two quick baskets by Mason and sophomore guard Ashlyn Ryall, off of a steal, cut the GCM lead to 40-32.
A rainbow floater by senior Brooke Augustine and a 3-pointer by senior Sallianne Roher kept the Lady Mustangs close, but GCM converted on 12 of 18 free throw attempts to close out the game.
Nash and Cole scored eight points each, followed by Page with seven points and Roher with five points.
Friendswood (8-1 in District 22-5A) will look to rebound at home 7 p.m. Tuesday against Texas City (3-6).
