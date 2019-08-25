August 2017 brought Hurricane Harvey. May 2018 saw the tragic school shooting at Santa Fe High School. For the first time in what seems like an eternity, this feels like a normal, joyous beginning to a high school football season in Galveston County (instantly knocks on wood).
And a return to normal for a handful of local teams will mean a return to the playoffs, as Ball High, Friendswood and Texas City will have their sights set on the postseason after all three were there in 2017 but missed out in 2018. That's why the theme to this season's Galveston County Football Preview magazine (represented on the cover and in the accompanying cover story) is the Road to Redemption.
I hope you, the reader, enjoy that, as well as this year's informational team previews on the local high school teams, the major Texas college programs and the NFL's Houston Texans. Also, once again offered in this year's magazine is a preseason county player of the year watch list and some way-to-early predictions for playoff teams in each district.
James LaCombe
Sports Editor
