The Clear Falls Knights struggled some with their communication, but had a scorching finish en route to a 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-6 win over the Cypress Woods Lady Wildcats at home Tuesday night.
“Half our battle right now is we’re just trying to find our voice because my big leaders from last year are gone,” Clear Falls head coach Lyndsay Hodges said. “Naomi (Jean), Bri (Garcia), they were big voices. They talked all the time. My leaders that I have now — and I have some great leaders — are still trying to figure out when to talk, what to talk, how to talk. Until they can find that voice, we struggle.”
Once they get the vocal aspect of the game down, this year’s Knights team, with a slew of multi-talented players, has a chance to be the most balanced squad Hodges has had in the short history of the program, she said.
“They all get along, they all feel like they’re part of the core, they all feel like they have value to this team, and it takes all of them to make it successful” Hodges said.
Errors prevented Clear Falls from gaining much consistency through the first three sets, but the Knights still managed to win two of the three frames before running away with the match in the fourth set.
“Our big talk between three and four was just cut out the errors,” Hodges said. “You can be quiet about it, you can be loud about it. Just stop making the errors.”
Leading 4-3, the Knights rattled off 11 unanswered points featuring a flurry of kills from Katy Giusti (team-high nine kills in the match), an ace from Savanna Schaff and a big block from Rachel Brown. At 16-5, Clear Falls ended the match on a 9-1 run.
Clear Falls never trailed in the opening set, but neither team could put together a sustained scoring run, keeping things close throughout.
In the only set the Knights lost, they twice dug themselves out of significant deficits, but were unable to complete a full comeback. Trailing 10-16, Clear Falls put together an 8-2 run led by Mia Johnson and Cassie Srb (team-high 10 assists) to knot the set at 18-18. Down 18-21 late in the set, Clear Falls again rallied to tie things up, but at 22-22, Cy Woods claimed the set with three straight points.
After exchanging five ties and three lead changes early in the third set, a 6-2 run led by Anita Parrott gave the Knights a 15-10 lead and just enough cushion to keep the Lady Wildcats at bay, although they would hang close throughout.
Leading the Knights on defense was Erin Kearney with 13 digs.
Clear Falls will next be in action at the Boerne Invitational tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday.
