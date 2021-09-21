Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson spikes the ball against Clear Creek’s Olivia Jones, center, and Julie Bordeau during the first set at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Clear Creek’s Stratton Sneed, left, and Emma Boland celebrate after winning a point during the first set against Clear Springs at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Kaitlyn Johnson celebrates after winning a point during the second set against Clear Creek at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Kaitlyn Johnson reaches back to return a shot across from Clear Creek’s Reaghan Thompson during the second set at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Talitha Lew celebrates after winning a point during the first set against Clear Creek at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Olivia Jones goes up for a block on Clear Springs’ Carissa Young during the second set at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Carissa Young spikes the ball against Clear Creek’s Stratton Sneed during the first set at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek players celebrate after winning a point during the first set against Clear Springs at Clear Creek High School in League City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
When the Clear Creek Wildcats needed to display their toughness, they did just that to emerge victorious in Tuesday night’s boisterous rivalry match at Carlisle Field House — winning an epic five-setter by the scores of 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 25-18 and 16-14 over the Clear Springs Chargers.
