Clear Springs Chargers forward Michael Sylvalie gets the basket in the second quarter against the Shadow Creek Sharks on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, during the 6A bi-district championship game at Clear Lake High School.
Clear Springs head basketball coach Chris Hairfield calls a play to his team as the Chargers’ bench cheers them on in the second quarter against the Shadow Creek Sharks in the 6A bi-district championship game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Clear Lake High School.
Clear Springs guard Dillon Delaney goes up for a basket as Shadow Creek’s Shawn Jones goes up to block it during the first quarter of the 6A bi-district championship game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Clear Lake High School.
A closely contested Region III-6A bi-district boys basketball playoff game was decided in the fourth quarter by Shadow Creek’s physicality inside and tenacious defense, as the Sharks came through with a 64-55 win Monday night over the Clear Springs Chargers at Clear Lake High School.
