ANAHUAC
Once Memorial boys soccer coach Chris Bradford picked five players for the shootout against Friendswood, he let them choose the order of attempts.
It would all fall on Carlos Guerra’s shoulders … or his foot.
“He’s always going to be one of them,” Bradford said. “He’s a good shooter.”
Guerra pushed through the winning goal on the Titans’ final attempt to knock off District 22-5A champion Friendswood, 5-4, following a scoreless tie Friday in the bi-district round of the UIL 5A playoffs at Anahuac High School.
Isaias Rangel, Omar Lemus, Andres Valencia, Edgar Gonzalez and Guerra, in that order, converted the goals for the Titans. Will Schmidt opened the shootout with a make for Friendswood, Louis Catchpole missed wide right, and then Josh Murphy, Ryan Sweeney and Ethan Gamero converted for the Mustangs, who finished the season 17-4-5.
The Titans’ defense kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard through overtime with the help of junior goaltender Luis Rodriguez. He made six saves in the second half and overtime, although Friendswood controlled possession and took the majority of the shots.
