For the playoff hopefuls on the Galveston County high school football scene, some teams’ hopes took a hit while others handled their business in dominant fashion in last week’s action. With the regular season winding down, here are some notes and things to look for.
WEEK 9 OBSERVATIONS
• On the brink: With their 14-9 loss against Fort Bend Hightower on Thursday, the Friendswood Mustangs (5-3, 2-3 in District 10-5A-I) have lost three in a row after a 5-0 start to the regular season and now find themselves in peril of missing the postseason for the first time since 2007.
Friendswood, which has had playoff runs three rounds deep in each of the past three seasons, will need to win its final two games against Rosenberg Terry (2-6, 2-3) and Angleton (7-1, 4-1) and will also probably need some help along the way to avoid snapping a 10-year streak of qualifying for the postseason.
• Not messing around: Coming off their huge, thrilling win over district rival Dickinson last week, Clear Springs could’ve easily overlooked 24-6A cellar dweller Alvin in a Saturday afternoon game, but that was not the case in this one.
With the starters in the game for not much more than a quarter, Clear Springs quickly took a 28-0 lead by early in the second quarter, and the scoring plays included an 81-yard touchdown pass, an 80-yard touchdown pass and a 65-yard touchdown run. By halftime, the Chargers led 35-0, and the defense limited Alvin to minus-39 yards on 18 carries.
WEEK 10 GAME TO WATCH
• Clear Springs vs. Clear Lake: The Clear Springs Chargers (5-3, 4-0 in district) may have won the perceived de facto District 24-6A championship game two weeks ago at Dickinson, but they can’t sleep on a Clear Lake Falcons (4-4, 3-1) team that has shown improvement recently and has won three straight games.
Clear Springs’ balanced offense is led by the program’s new all-time leading rusher Todd Hudson II, quarterback Garrett Rooker, and receivers Isaiah Bibb and Kaleb Hymes. Nose guard Jason Gold will be looking to disrupt the Falcons’ offense.
Clear Lake is coming off a back-and-forth 38-37 overtime nail-biter against Clear Falls where the Falcons split snaps at quarterback between the more mobile Shae Suiaunoa and strong-armed Donovan Sweeney. Brendan Holmes is expected to be Clear Lake’s lead back.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
• Angleton at Ball High (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
• Clear Falls at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
• Rosenberg Terry at Friendswood, 7 p.m. Friday
• Santa Fe at Dayton, 7:30 p.m. Friday
• Texas City at Richmond Foster (Traylor Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
• La Marque at Wharton, 7 p.m. Friday
• Boling at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m. Friday
• Bay Area Christian at Spring Frassati Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday
• The Woodlands Prep Christian at O’Connell (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m. Saturday
• Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT GLIMPSE
District 24-6A
• Clear Springs — 4-0
• Dickinson — 4-1
• Clear Lake — 3-1
• Clear Creek — 2-2
• Clear Brook — 1-3
• Clear Falls — 1-4
• Alvin — 0-4
Last week’s results
• Dickinson 52, Clear Brook 10
• Clear Lake 38, Clear Falls 37 (OT)
• Clear Springs 49, Alvin 6
• Bye: Clear Creek
District 10-5A-I
• Alvin Shadow Creek — 5-0
• Angleton — 4-1
• Fort Bend Hightower — 3-2
• Richmond Foster — 3-2
• Friendswood — 2-3
• Rosenberg Terry — 2-3
• Ball High — 1-4
• Texas City — 0-5
Last week’s results
• Shadow Creek 35, Foster 34
• Angleton 56, Texas City 10
• Ball High 39, Terry 19
• Hightower 14, Friendswood 9
District 12-5A-II
• Nederland — 5-0
• Port Neches-Groves — 5-0
• Barbers Hill — 4-1
• Santa Fe — 3-2
• Crosby — 2-3
• Baytown Lee — 1-4
• Dayton — 0-5
• Vidor — 0-5
Last week’s results
• Barbers Hill 49, Crosby 30
• Lee 38, Dayton 14
• Nederland 41, Vidor 21
• PN-G 47, Santa Fe 19
District 11-4A-II
• Wharton — 3-0
• Sweeny — 2-1
• La Marque — 2-1
• Houston Washington — 1-2
• Houston Kashmere — 1-2
• Houston Scarborough — 0-3
Last week’s results
• Wharton 35, Kashmere 0
• Sweeny 69, Scarborough 7
• La Marque 36, Washington 7
District 13-3A-I
• Altair Rice Consolidated — 3-0
• Columbus — 3-0
• Boling — 1-2
• Hitchcock — 1-2
• Palacios — 1-2
• Hempstead — 0-3
Last week’s results
• Rice Consolidated 48, Hitchcock 14
• Palacios 30, Boling 20
• Columbus 39, Hempstead 13
