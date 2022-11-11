PEARLAND
In a game that was steered by a strong northerly wind current, the Dickinson Gators led by a strong defense closed out the Pearland Oilers' season by the final score of 35-21 Friday night at The Rig.
With the wind at their backs, the Oilers tied the game at 21 a-piece with 8:44 left in the third quarter and took the momentum of the game with them.
With great field position after a Gator punt into the wind the Oilers were set up with the ball at the Gators’ 42-yard line.
After marching down to the 5-yard line and with the season potentially on the line Dickinson defensive back Diego Sanchez made a game-saving interception in the end zone, taking away a possible go-ahead touchdown.
Finally, the Gators made it to the fourth quarter with the wind at their backs again, and the Gators wasted no time, forcing the Oilers to punt out of their own end zone, recovering at the Oilers' 33-yard line.
Gators starting quarterback John Soloman wasted no time, after completing a 17-yard pass to Jeremiah Scoby, Soloman scored a touchdown from 1 yard out, giving the Gators a 28-21 lead with 8:20 to go.
Without the wind to aide them, the Oilers fell prey to a very stout Gators defense, which put the cherry on top when defensive lineman Evan Wiltz recovered a fumble at the Pearland 1-yard line.
Soloman made Pearland pay again and scored his fifth touchdown of the night to give the Gators the final score of 35-21.
The Gators started off the scoring with some trickery on a reverse flea flicker from Soloman to Marquis Johnson for 60 yards and a touchdown after just one play on the field to take an early 7-0 lead.
Dickinson defensive back Sanchez picked off Pearland quarterback Jackson Hamilton, giving the ball back to the Gators immediately.
Soloman took advantage leading his team down the field on a 11-play, 52-yard drive, and finished it off with a rush up the middle from the 2-yard line and after an extra point from Chance Gage the Gators led 14-0 with 5:35 in the first quarter.
The Oilers and Gators exchanged punts before the Oilers got on the scoreboard with a highlight play of their own when defensive back Ashton Hampton one-handed an interception and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead in half 14-7.
Answering back one play later was Dickinson running back Malachi McNair ripping off a 54-yard run to set up and another scoring play for the Gators, when Soloman rushed it into the endzone again on short yardage to give the Gators a 21-7 lead with 59 seconds left in the half.
Fifty-nine seconds was just enough time for Pearland to answer back with a 27-yard pass from Hamilton to Christin Pitts to cut the lead to 21-14 just before halftime.
The Gators move on to the next round and will face North Shore at a time and date to be decided.
