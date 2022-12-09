Santa Fe had plenty in the tank for four quarters, but not quite enough to finish overtime.
In a back-and-forth girls basketball tussle, the Lady Indians couldn’t overcome late mistakes and dropped a 59-53 decision to Clear Lake on Friday night at Krueger Field House.
“We just have to make sure we finish games, staying in it mentally,” said Rodrick Johnson, Santa Fe’s head coach. “That’s the biggest part of what we do. When the tough games happen, we stay in the game and don’t let negative plays or bad plays affect the way we play the game.”
But the Lady Indians fashioned stretches of strong play, as well.
After Ayah Palomares drained a desperation 3-pointer from 30 feet at the third-period buzzer, the Lady Falcons led 42-40.
Enter Hannah Doerre, who lifted Santa Fe with the team’s next seven points, which led to a 47-44 advantage. Doerre added two more free throws with 2:15 left in regulation as the Lady Indians maintained the three-point edge.
With Clear Lake down 51-49 two minutes later, Carmen Evans forced the extra session on a short jumper with 37 seconds to go.
Santa Fe, though, fell victim to three costly turnovers as it only managed two field goal attempts and a pair of made free throws by Doerre in OT.
Doerre, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Lady Indians, which dropped to 10-4. Casey Blackwell added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Palomares fired in 19 of her team-high 22 points in the second and third periods as the Lady Falcons (6-10) had four players score nearly all of the team's scoring. Evans finished with 13, while Shayne Larock and Carlie Edmonds scored 11 points apiece as they combined for 14 rebounds.
Santa Fe will head into District 18-5A play on Tuesday at home against Texas City, while Clear Lake opens its District 24-6A schedule at home with Clear Creek on Friday.
“I love the way we played with energy, I loved the way the girls flew around the court,” Johnson said. “Every game that you play, the girls play well but you just don’t win are learning tools. You have to show them to good and the bad.
“I think all of it is good, we just have to come on top in these type of games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.