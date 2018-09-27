FRIENDSWOOD
In a back-and-forth rivalry with a history of close games, today’s game between Friendswood and Texas City is expected to be a hard-fought affair until the very end.
“Every time we’ve played Friendswood, you never know what’s going to happen,” Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said. “It usually boils down to who plays better on special teams. Last time we played them, we botched the first two kickoffs and spotted them 14 points and then had to fight back. I think the year before that, we got a fake punt off on them and ran back a couple kickoffs and beat them.
“Every year, it’s who handles the turnovers and who handles the special teams best, because it’s usually a dog fight when we’re out there,” Surovik added.
Friendswood leads the all-time series, 10-9, and this year’s game has the added intensity of being the district opener for both teams. The game also should serve as an apt primer for what is to be expected — namely, games coming down to the wire — in 10-5A-I, which offers one of the state’s most difficult district schedules.
“I’m having a feeling that there’s going to be a lot of fourth-quarter games in this district, and it’s probably going to start this week,” Friendswood head coach Robert Koopmann said. “This district is just going to be such a dog fight every night.”
Defensively, both Friendswood and Texas City find themselves in similar situations, and that’s having many new faces on that side of the ball. The Mustangs returned just two starters (lineman Davis Tinger and linebacker Dane Roenne) from last year’s defense, and Texas City returned only one (linebacker Mykahl Brow).
Texas City will look to impose its will on offense with a smash-mouth attack led by running back Jo’Vel McDaniel.
“They look like a Texas City team to me,” Koopmann said. “They’re big and athletic. They’ve got an athletic quarterback, a great tailback.”
For Friendswood, keys to the game will be to prevent the Stings from moving the chains too often, and, on offense, the goal for the Mustangs will be to keep their standout quarterback Luke Grden upright long enough to find his targets.
“They’re always sound, they play very physical, and they play smart football,” Surovik said. “On defense, they don’t give up the big play — they make you grind it out against them. And when they’re not giving up the big play, they’re forcing you to perform. On offense, they have a good quarterback, their line is pretty good. They give you enough smoke and mirrors, because they run a lot of screens and enough of this and that, to keep you on your toes.”
Friendswood is off to its first 3-0 non-district start since 2012, while Texas City (1-2) picked up a confidence boosting 24-9 win over Clear Lake before heading into last week’s bye week.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Friendswood’s Henry Winston Stadium.
