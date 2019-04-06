The Friendswood Mustangs literally made themselves at home at the District 22-5A Tennis Championships.
Playing in their own backyard, the Mustangs won first and second on Friday in nine of the 10 regional-qualifying individual finishes up for grabs.
Meanwhile, down the road at Clear Brook High School, Clear Creek and Clear Springs were qualifying players for their regionals, as well, at the District 24-6A tournament.
Friendswood walked away with the top two finishes in the boys doubles, girls singles and doubles, and mixed doubles, missing a total sweep when Ball High’s No. 3-seeded Antoine Bayle placed second in the boys singles.
“We clearly work on doubles a lot in our program, and it showed in the way we were able to play in the matches on day two,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said.
Friendswood lived up to its top billing in both the boys and girls doubles, then both entries in the mixed doubles upset the Tors’ No. 1-seeded Maya Leisey and Storm Simonin, the eventual third-place finishers, to earn a berth at the Region III-5A Championships in Willis on April 17-18.
“Our mixed doubles teams came out of the gates firing on all cylinders,” Cook said of his first-place Nina Gonzalez/Josh Grewal and second-place Adri McElwain/Kiertan Patel. “They were very determined to prove themselves.”
Especially Gonzalez/Grewal, who were seeded No. 3 behind Ball High and their No. 2-seeded teammates.
After knocking off Texas City’s Samantha Gray/Conan Dunkel in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1, the two stunned Leisey/Simonin in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-4, then pulled off another upset by rallying past McElwain/Patel in the final, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Earlier, McElwain/Patel defeated Texas City’s Blanca Jimenez/Anthony Davis in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0, and Goose Creek Memorial’s No. 4-seeded Kayla Truong/Tony Tran in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1.
McElwain/Patel, forced to play a playback match against Leisey/Simonin following the Tors’ 6-1, 6-0 victory over Truong/Tran in the third-place match, easily prevailed 6-2, 6-1 to gain the No. 2 spot.
“Our boys and girls doubles teams pretty well did what we expected them to do,” Cook said.
Indeed, they did, with a pair of all-Friendswood finals.
Top-seeded Race Haas/Noah Smistad won the boys doubles with a 6-0, 7-5 win over No. 2-seeded teammates Andrew Litzinger/Frank Lu, while No. 1-seeded Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke beat No. 2-seeded teammates Maddie Coburn/Linh Van in the girls’ championship match, 6-1, 6-0.
Coburn/Van returned to beat Santa Fe’s Cassi Cruz/Rachel Douglas in a playback match, 6-0, 6-0.
Ball High’s No. 3-seeded Bryce Rosales/Jerry Santos won bronze medals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Goose Creek Memorial’s No. 4-seeded Pranav Gupta/Abraham Montoya in the third-place match.
In the girls doubles third-place match, Cruz/Douglas defeated Baytown Lee’s Ericka Oseguera/Leslie Tovar, 6-0, 6-2.
Friendswood’s No. 1-seeded Adric Christensen won the boys singles with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 finals victory over Bayle.
Christensen defeated the Tors’ unseeded Noah Elzner in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0, while Bayle was upsetting Goose Creek Memorial’s No. 2-seeded Dawson Gonzalez in the other semis, 6-1, 6-1.
“Adric did a very good job of wearing down his opponents,” Cook said. “He is really a joy to watch.”
Elzner, who finished fourth overall, earlier upset Goose Creek Memorial’s No. 4-seeded Nikko Lagrada in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-2.
The Mustangs’ No. 1-seeded Mia Gonzalez was also true to form in the girls singles, holding off No. 3-seeded teammate Nicole Mbibi in the final, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.
“Nicole had her moments, pushing Mia to a third set before Mia was able to settle in and dictate again in the third set,” Cook said.
Mbibi earlier shut out Texas City’s Analee Salinas in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0, before upsetting Ball High’s No. 2-seeded Aeris Buss, the eventual bronze medalist, in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.
Buss later beat Texas City’s No. 4-seeded Janet Anton — a 6-0, 6-0 victim to Gonzalez in the semifinals – in the third-place match, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Locals making their way to the Region III-6A tournament in Deer Park, also on April 17-18, will include the Wildcats’ Carter Crookston in boys singles and Alejandra Lopez/Griffin Baillargeon in mixed doubles, and the Chargers’ Alli Schwartz in girls singles.
Crookston and Schwartz, both seeded No. 1, were unstoppable, each relinquishing just two games total in four rounds.
Crookston drew a first-round bye and followed with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Alvin’s LA Deberry in the quarterfinals before streaking past Clear Lake’s No. 3-seeded Victor Castellanos in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0, and Clear Lake’s No. 2-seeded Anton Borovik in the final, 6-0, 6-1.
“Carter dominated the field without Reed (Collier),” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said, noting the absence of Clear Falls’ No. 1 boy sidelined by knee tendinitis. “Carter’s goal is to make a run at state. This was a great start.”
Schwartz was just as impressive with a bye and a straight-set win over Dickinson’s Haley Craton in the quarterfinals, then downing Clear Creek’s No. 4-seeded Michaela Clark in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1, and Clear Lake’s No. 2-seeded Samantha Barton in the final, 6-1, 6-0.
“Alli made it through the tournament with the poise of an upperclassman,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of his freshman sensation. “She played like a senior against a very good Clear Lake girl (Barton). Not sure I really know how good Alli is yet.”
Clear Falls’ No. 3-seeded Brissa Mendoza won bronze in the girls singles with a 6-1, 6-1 effort past Clark in the third-place match.
As for Lopez/Baillargeon, seeded No. 2, the two advanced to the final with a bye and identical 6-0, 6-0 whitewashes of Clear Falls’ Cassi Finklea/Chris Alberto in the quarterfinals and Clear Lake’s No. 3-seeded Elizabeth Chiquelin/Dean Zhou in the semifinals.
But in the final, Lopez/Ballargeon dropped a 6-2, 6-7 (7-3), 6-0 heartbreaker to Clear Brook’s No. 1-seeded Maria Herrera/Jackson Norfolk.
“Alejandra and Griffin had a great match with Brook,” Geise said. “We thought we had some momentum after winning the second set, but they didn’t have anything left in the tank in the third. Just couldn’t match Brook’s intensity.”
Lopez/Baillargeon later beat Clear Lake’s No. 4-seeded Taylor Wilson/Jacob Straube in a playback match, 6-3, 6-2.
In the girls doubles third-place match, Clear Creek’s No. 3-seeded Reagan Canales/Mary Tacorda won bronze with a 6-3, 6-1 upset of Clear Brook’s No. 1-seeded Maia Asuncion/Arildayl Perez.
