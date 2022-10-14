LEAGUE CITY
One missed tackle here or a turnover there has been a consistent narrative for Clear Creek football in 2022.
Friday night’s home loss to rival Clear Brook was the Wildcats’s season in a nutshell — opportunities gone awry which led to a gut-punch home loss.
In the end, it was Damian Chacón’s 25-yard field goal as time expired which gave the Wolverines their first victory season, a wild 16-14 decision at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It was Chacon’s third field goal of the game, including a 31-yarder which ended the first half with Clear Brook up 10-7.
“It’s been the story of our season. Teams we’re playing, they’re beating us in these close games and making one more play than we do,’’ said Clear Creek head Dwayne Lane after his club dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in District 24-6A.
“That’s what it really comes down to,” Lane added. “We’ve got to make our own plays. We can’t wait for something to happen good for us. We’ve got to make it happen. We’ve had three or four of those.”
And the second half was a roller coaster ride.
The Wildcats’ defense stopped the Wolverines at the 10, forced a fumble and blocked a field goal to keep their hopes for a district win alive.
But Clear Creek also fumbled twice in the final two quarters, including Dre Ketchum’s drop and Keyon Kellum’s recovery with 3:25 left in the game while leading 14-13, which set up the game-winning field goal.
There also was a back-breaking 70-yard first-half Clear Brook scoring drive, which chewed up 19 plays and 9:30 off the clock.
On the march, the Wolverines converted three third-down plays, the biggest being a 9-yard scramble run by Shelton to set up deep in Wildcat territory leading to Jaylon Richardson’s 6-yard touchdown run.
Clear Creek answered back with a seven-play possession with Rocky Ketchum chewing up the final 10 yards to make it 7-7 before Chacón’s first field goal.
Chacon added a 39-yarder midway into the third quarter for a 13-7 edge. Donovan Coffman answered for Clear Creek, going in from the 8 late in the period as the Wildcats went up 14-13.
For Clear Creek, Dre Ketchum rushed for 70 yards, while Richardson led Clear Brook with 121 yards with quarterback Jesse Shelton adding 102.
The road only gets tougher for Clear Creek, which now has to face Clear Springs, Dickinson and Clear Falls in the next three weeks. Clear Brook (1-7, 1-3) gets its district bye on Friday before taking on Clear Springs on Oct. 28.
“We had our chances to make plays, and we didn’t,” said Lane. “It doesn’t come down to one play at the end. It could not just be late in the game, it could be early in the game, the middle of the game and if we make those plays, it could change the game.”
