Clear Springs senior running back Todd Hudson II, the Galveston County co-player of the year, continued to be the centerpiece of the Chargers’ recent run of regular season success, capping an excellent high school career with a memorable 2018 campaign.
For as long as he can remember, Hudson said he has always been drawn to the physicality of the sport of football.
“Before I was allowed to play football, I played soccer, but I never tried to go after the ball, I just tried to hit the people on the field,” Hudson said. “So, my mom and dad really wanted me to play football, and I wanted to play it, too.”
Hudson played multiple positions on both sides of the ball growing up as a football player, and, actually, if he had initially had his way, he may have ended up as a defensive back, Hudson said.
“Coming in my freshman year, I didn’t want to play to play offense, but we had a lot of good DBs and on the offensive side, we didn’t have a lot of skill players,” Hudson said. “So, they kept me at running back and didn’t let me play defense at all.”
While Hudson begrudgingly stepped into the role, he said he eventually grew to enjoy it. On top of that, Hudson became one of the the shining examples of what a player in the Clear Springs program should be.
“Todd is just great young man, he’s a great leader, works hard, does a good job of teaching the younger kids — that’s the biggest thing he’s brought to this program, teaching them work ethic,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. “He shows up to work every day and gives it his best, and he’s passed that onto other young men in the program. That’s what we’re going to miss the most about them.”
A three-year starter who has been on varsity since his freshman year, Hudson’s name is now on top of most of the school’s rushing records thanks to his excellent vision and endurance on the field.
This year, Hudson set the record for career rushing yards (4,168), career rushing touchdowns (50) and career carries (598). He also has single-game rushing records for yards (326), rushing TDs (five) and longest run (91 yards).
“That’s really cool and exciting, but I don’t really care about the awards and stuff — I just enjoy playing the game,” Hudson said.
In Hudson’s three years as Clear Springs’ featured running back, the Chargers have posted a 19-1 district record, winning the 24-6A crown in all three seasons.
“Everyone knew that he’s been the featured guy on our offense the last three years and knew that he was going to get the most touches on the field,” Dailey said. “We kind went as he went. He’s our workhorse, and he’s going to be tough to replace on offense.”
Hudson’s highlight of the 2018 season was, unsurprisingly, Clear Springs’ wild 35-28 comeback win over Dickinson in the de facto district championship game. The Chargers trailed 28-0 at the end of the third quarter, and Hudson capped the unbelievable rally with a go-ahead 39-yard rushing touchdown.
With a handful of options, Hudson said he has not made a concrete decision on his college football future, but said he is considering a preferred walk-on opportunity at Virginia Tech.
“I feel like I was under-recruited, so I want to go out there to college and prove everybody else wrong, prove that I do belong out there,” Hudson said.
