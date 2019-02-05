HITCHCOCK
The visiting Van Vleck Leopards held a considerable size advantage, but the Hitchcock Bulldogs showed hustle and heart and knocked down big shots to log an impressive 64-38 win Tuesday.
“That was a playoff-type sense of urgency,” Hitchcock head coach Chris Jordan said. “I told them that’s how we have to approach this game, because it’s the district championship on the line — that’s what we’re playing for. You don’t want to look back on film and say, ‘I didn’t go 100 percent right there.’ That urgency was a big key in this game.”
The win, at least temporarily puts Hitchcock (9-2 in District 24-3A) all alone in first place in the district standings and inserts the Bulldogs into a situation to finish the season with a share of the 24-3A crown — with themselves, Van Vleck (8-2) and Palacios (8-2) all expected to win their remaining games.
The win also avenges a 59-48 loss last month at Van Vleck.
“When we went there and played, their gym seems like it’s a little bit smaller, but the zone looks like it’s a little bit bigger, and we looked confused on whether we were going to, if we should shoot, what we were doing,” Jordan said. “We shot the ball well tonight, and we were aggressive attacking the zone.”
After a slow start, Hitchcock dominated the first half, forcing 16 Van Vleck turnovers (many converted into easy transition baskets), and took a 36-19 lead into the halftime break.
The Leopards raced out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but the Bulldogs chomped away at that deficit with a 10-3 run that was bookended by 3-pointers from guards Dylan Zeigler and Christian Dorsey.
Tied at 11-11 later in the first quarter, Hitchcock scored 10 unanswered points on a turnover-riddled Van Vleck scoring drought that extended into the second quarter. Guard Tra’Vonte Jones knocked down 5 of 6 free throws and banked in a 3-pointer to carry the Bulldogs’ run.
A bucket down low from the Leopard’s imposing 6-foot-6 forward Alvin Stredic ended the Hitchcock run and got Van Vleck back to within single digits, but scrappy guard Dashon Rogers answered with a corner 3-pointer, Jones got a steal and converted that into a layup at the other end and Dorsey sank a pair of free throws to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 30-13.
A Dorsey 3-pointer and 3-for-4 free throw shooting by Zeigler later in the second quarter helped give the Bulldogs their largest lead of the first half at 36-16.
Hitchcock continued to scramble and hit the floor for practically every loose ball and disrupt the passing lanes to win the third quarter, 13-8, and the fourth quarter, 15-9, to never allow Van Vleck back into the game.
Jones led Hitchcock with 24 points and six rebounds. Ziegler added 16 points, Javion Gamble had 10 points and Dorsey recorded eight points (all in the first half).
Stredic finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Van Vleck.
The Bulldogs will have a day off Friday before concluding their regular season 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Danbury.
