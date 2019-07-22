LEAGUE CITY
After an outstanding 2018 season and with several returning players, expectations have never been higher for the Clear Springs Chargers volleyball program, which now finds itself as the team to beat in District 24-6A.
And that’s just fine with the Chargers and their head coach Shannon McClellen.
“I think it’s going to give these kids a little more drive to prove to themselves, considering they had such a good season last year that it wasn’t a fluke,” McClellen said. “They’re going to come out and work hard, and we’re just going to take it a game at a time.”
The Chargers are the defending 24-6A district champions, posting a perfect 12-0 mark in conference play. In fact, adding the sub-varsity teams to the equation, the Clear Springs program had a remarkable 48-0 district record. In the postseason, the Chargers made it to the regional quarterfinals where they dropped a five-set heartbreaker against Richmond George Ranch.
“Being that it was the first time that Clear Springs has been undefeated or won a district championship, I think they got a little bit of a taste for it, and hopefully, they’re going to continue to work hard to stay on top,” McClellen said.
Clear Springs will be loaded with experience, as the Chargers return 10 players from last season’s team — eight of whom were either all-district first or second team.
These returners include junior outside hitter Shyia Richardson, who was the 24-6A co-offensive player of the year in 2018, as well as 2018 all-district first-teamers in senior middle blocker Mary Alper, junior right-side hitter Alana Dawson and senior outside hitter Haley Moses. Senior defensive specialist Tori Gehert, senior setter Avery Reynolds and senior middle blocker Erin Rogers — all-district second-teamers in 2018 — also will be back in Chargers blue.
The only spot where a newcomer will truly be needed to step up for the Chargers will be at libero, as last season’s starter and all-district co-defensive player of the year Hannah Crawford graduated and has moved on to collegiate volleyball at Central Arkansas.
“We’re unsure of that position right now, but we’ve got a few people in contention who are going to do a good job, whoever gets it,” McClellen said.
Also, with the graduation of last year’s all-district setter of the year Massiel Coronado, Clear Springs will switch from a two-setter lineup to a one-setter lineup, with Reynolds expected to anchor that position, McClellen said.
While Clear Springs went unscathed in district last season, it won’t be an easy task to repeat, as 24-6A will continue to be one of the most talented volleyball districts from top to bottom.
The Chargers will begin their season hitting the ground running when they enter the massive Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland on Aug. 8-10. Clear Springs’ home opener won’t be until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, against Houston Memorial.
