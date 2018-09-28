FRIENDSWOOD
After early struggles containing the Texas City Stingarees’ running game and an early turnover, the Friendswood Mustangs defense, combined with sophomore quarterback Luke Grden and senior running back Luke Revere, shut down and outscored the Stings to secure a 34-14 win Friday at Henry Winston Stadium.
Texas City got on the board first with the help of senior running back Jo’Vel McDaniel rushing for 71 yards on the first scoring drive, capped off by junior quarterback Phillip McDaniel from 1 yard out, and an extra point by senior kicker Alex Paz put the Stings up 7-0 early.
The Mustangs coughed the ball up on the next possession when senior running back Colton Halata fumbled the ball on a drive into the Texas City red zone.
The Friendswood defense, led by senior defensive end Mike Hermes with a huge sack, tightened up, forcing a Texas City punt.
Fired up, the Mustangs offense answered when Grden connected with senior Austin Alvarez on a fade pass from 24 yards out.
Senior Joseph De Oliveira knocked the extra point in to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:53 left in the second quarter.
Hermes would haunt the Texas City offense again, this time soaring through the air to deflect a Texas City pass to aide the Mustangs offense to force another punt.
The Mustangs landed another punch when a combination of Revere and Grden led the Mustangs methodically down field on a 15-play, 60-yard drive, capped off when senior receiver Zach Zamora dove across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown, and the Mustangs led 14-7 with 2:37 in the first half.
The Mustangs defense forced the Stings to a three and out, leading to another quick score by the Mustangs when Grden floated a ball to lead Alvarez into the end zone again, and the Mustangs led 21-7 going into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the defense kept their grip on the game when junior defensive tackle Johnathan Farrell stripped the ball from Jo’Vel McDaniel for a fumble recovered by sophomore linebacker Jackson Stephens, setting up the Mustangs at the Stings 37-yard line.
Three plays later, the Mustangs were back in the end zone when Revere sliced and diced his way to a touchdown from 31 yards out, to put the Mustangs up 28-7 after the extra point, with 8:18 left in the third quarter.
A sack by senior lineman Davis Tinger stalled another Texas City drive on the next Stings possession, but on the next Texas City drive Phillip McDaniel, in a video game-like effort, spun and juked his way to the end zone on a 60 yard run, to cut the Mustangs lead to 28-14.
Senior running back Colton Halata would slam the door shut on the Stings when he reached the end zone on a 7-yard run late in the fourth quarter, giving the Mustangs a 34-14 lead after a failed extra point.
Efforts by the Stings to mount any sort of comeback were cut off by sacks from junior Noah Kester and Hermes.
Jo’Vel and Phillip McDaniel combined for 190 of the 281 Texas City total yards.
The Mustangs tallied 367 total yards (231 rush/168 pass), and were led through the air by Grden with 168 yards on 14 of 24 passing and two touchdowns. Leading the way at the skill possessions for the Mustangs was Revere with 25 carries for 189 yards and Alvarez with eight catches for 136 and two touchdowns.
The Mustangs (3-0 overall, 1-0 in District 10-5A) will travel to take on Ball High, next Friday at 7 p.m.
Texas City (1-3, 0-1 District) hosts Alvin Shadow Creek, coming off a big win against Angleton, next Friday at 7 p.m.
