The Goose Creek Memorial and Texas City offenses didn’t exactly set the world on fire during first part of the third quarter Friday afternoon. But Dayton Booker provided a spark with a personal five-point run to give the Stingarees a 31-27 lead. From that point, the Patriots were in the rearview mirror in the District 22-5A matchup.
Texas City outscored GCM 31-17 in the second half to improve to 3-0 in district with a 56-42 win. Booker scored 16 points including eight in the pivotal third quarter that allowed the Stingarees to gain control of a contest that was tied 25 at the half.
Texas City gave the Patriots fits with its ability to trap GCM point guard Dylan Cook. The key was getting the ball to the wing and taking the ball to the basket. Dayjon Coleman and Emerson Haywood both had success in the second quarter for the Patriots, combining for 11 of the team’s 15 points in the 8-minute span.
The Patriots also had success in their zone defenses. The only downside early on was Texas City’s ability to exploit the middle with some offensive rebounds. T.J. Fountain was a thorn in the side of GCM with six points in the second quarter and 14 overall.
Neither team shot well in the third, but once Booker found his stroke, it began slipping away for the Patriots. Texas City had success moving the ball around the zone and finding shooters in the corner. The visitors took a 36-31 lead into the fourth. At that point, a new issue popped up for GCM as Caden Mckenzie and Nairobi Watson combined for three from beyond the arc.
As GCM fell behind, it was forced to come out of its zone into a man defense and struggled to contain Texas City. Haywood hit a couple of 3-pointers, and Cook scored four in the final quarter but could not dig deep enough into the lead to make a difference.
Haywood led GCM with 13 points and Cook added eight. Mckenzie and Watson each scored 10 for Texas City, which improved to 19-5 while GCM fell to 9-11 overall and 1-2 in district.
