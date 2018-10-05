LEAGUE CITY
An effective running game saw the Clear Brook Wolverines control the second half, and come away with a 41-30 win Friday night over the Clear Falls Knights at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“We said, ‘Hey, let’s just keep it simple. We’re running the ball well, let’s just run it until they stop us,’” Clear Brook head coach Lupe Florez said. “And our kids executed well, and we took a whole lot of time off the clock. … Tonight was our best running performance, and we just need to keep building on that.”
After Clear Falls pulled to within 31-30 at the 9:41 mark of the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Esquivel (12-for-30, one TD, three interceptions) to Jude Ballew (19 carries, 130 yards, two rushing TDs), the Wolverines’ offense controlled the ball for 16 minutes out of the final 26:41 of the game, and the defense did the rest of the work in shutting down the Knights’ potent quick-strike offense.
“Our kids competed their butts off, and myself and the coaching staff have to find better ways to make sure we put them in better positions to make sure they’re rewarded for that,” Clear Falls head coach Zach Head said.
A 7-yard TD pass from Shane Porter (16-for-23, 176 yards, two TDs passing; 14 carries, 102 yards, one TD rushing) to Michael Norris (23 carries, 134 yards) gave Clear Brook a 38-30 lead with 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Then, the Wolverines ate up the clock to start the fourth quarter, going on 14-play, 6:41 scoring drive that ended with a 23-yard Curtis Falkenberg field goal for the 41-30 lead with 5:04 remaining in the game.
In what was an offensive shootout of a first half, Clear Brook drew first blood in style with a 55-yard TD pass from Porter to Loronzo Thompson (five receptions, 71 yards) for a 7-0 lead at the 7:47 mark of the first quarter.
Knights running backs Donte Proctor (13 carries, 111 yards, one TD; three receptions, 69 yards) and Ballew gashed the Wolverines defense for long runs before Ballew punched it in from 3 yards out to tie it up, 7-7, just 45 seconds after Clear Brook’s score.
Clear Brook re-took the lead, 10-7, on a 38-yard field goal from Falkenberg before Clear Falls went ahead, 14-10, on a 12-yard Proctor TD run.
The first major momentum shift went the Wolverines’ way early in the second quarter. After going up 17-14 on a 10-yard TD run by Thompson at the 10:48 mark of the second quarter, Clear Brook got a 51-yard pick-6 from defensive end Theodore Randle on Clear Falls’ ensuing drive for a 24-14 lead.
Clear Falls struck right back, though, with a 33-yard Ballew run helping set up a 1-yard TD run by Ballew to cut the deficit to 24-21 midway through the second quarter.
The teams exchanged scores right before the end of the half, with a 7-yard TD on a QB keeper by Porter with 48 seconds remaining and a 27-yard field goal put through the uprights by William Hay (which was set up by a 49-yard pass from Esquivel to Proctor) as time expired leaving Clear Brook up, 31-24, at halftime.
Up next, Clear Falls (3-3, 0-2 in District 24-6A) will face Dickinson (6-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Clear Brook (2-4, 1-1) also has a major test next week with a game against Clear Springs (2-3, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
