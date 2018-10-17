LEAGUE CITY
For about as long as he can remember, Clear Springs Chargers senior defensive lineman Jason Gold said he has always relished in physicality — which has made him a natural for football since age 5.
“I’ve always wanted to play football — it’s always been an outlet for physicality,” Gold said. “I’ve always been a physical person, in general. So, football has been a way to unleash that.
“It gives me a chance to be physical and not get in trouble for it,” Gold added with a laugh.
Now, Gold — a three-year varsity player and returning first-team all-district pick — has developed into one of the best and most disruptive defensive forces in the area.
“Jason is a special kid, he’s a great leader, he works hard,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. “You have to double team him a bunch, so he usually takes up a couple of offensive linemen where our linebackers can run free. He plays hard, and we’re able to do a lot of things with him. We move him around from nose to D-end.”
Gold uses an explosive first step and great quickness to blow by offensive linemen, and when blockers do get to him, he makes good use of his hands to fight his way away from them, Dailey said.
“I kind of expect to do that at least a few times a game,” Gold said about beating the opposing offensive line. “I just have to focus, find the ball and make a play for my team.”
Facing frequent double teams, Gold’s mere presence on the field makes the game a little easier for his teammates and opens up play-making opportunities for them.
“I know it’s a part of the game, and they moved me to nose guard this year, so I knew it was going to come,” Gold said. “I’m just happy to see my other teammates be able to thrive and make plays off of that, because I know if two people are on me, then somebody should have a one-on-one matchup.”
“The bond that I’ve created with my teammates is unbreakable, and just the competition — I’m a very competitive person,” Gold added.
Gold also commanded the attention of several college football recruiters during his high school career, which he called a blessing but also said would, at times, be stressful.
“I’d have multiple coaches trying to call at night while I was trying to study and do homework,” Gold said. “It just created another aspect to focus on other than school or football.”
With the focus on his academics playing a major factor, Gold eventually committed to Northwestern University, where he said he plans to enter the school’s pre-med program.
“Academics play a very big role for me, because football doesn’t last forever; at some point, everybody has to stop playing,” Gold said. “So, my thing was, why not benefit by going to a great school, academically, as well as athletically? Most people wouldn’t make that choice, but I feel like in the long run, that’s going to pay off.”
This week, the focus for Gold and his Chargers teammates will be their game against the Dickinson Gators, who roll into the matchup undefeated on the season. The matchup is more than likely going to determine which team wins the District 24-6A championship.
“My teammates and I have really been looking forward to this because, basically this is one of the biggest games in our district and this determines a lot for the rest of our season, even when it comes to the playoffs, how the playoffs go for us, too,” Gold said. “We’re hyped about the game. We’re ready to play. Emotions are flowing.”
Kickoff for the Clear Springs-Dickinson game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
