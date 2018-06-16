2018 all-county baseball teams
FIRST TEAM
• P- Braydon Fisher, sr., Clear Falls (player of the year)
• P- Blake Schultz, sr., Clear Springs
• P- Rome Shubert, so., Santa Fe
• C- Josh Blankenship, sr., Santa Fe
• IF- Daniel Mosqueda, sr., Dickinson
• IF- Izaac Pacheco, fr., Friendswood
• IF- Trent Raschke, jr., Ball High
• IF- Calvin Whitaker, sr., Friendswood
• OF- Matthew Etzel, so., Clear Creek
• OF- Drake Jackson, jr., Texas City
• OF- Johnnie Nemecek, sr., Friendswood
• DH- Willis Coleman, sr., Clear Falls
• UTIL- Garrett Poston, sr., Clear Creek
• UTIL- Dylan Whitehurst, sr., Ball High
SECOND TEAM
• P- Jonathon Pascale, sr., Clear Falls
• P- Hunter Sims, sr., Dickinson
• P- Bradley Wilcott, jr., Friendswood
• C- Dylan Byrd, sr., Clear Springs
• IF- Michael Cervantes, jr., Clear Springs
• IF- Tyler Martin, sr., Santa Fe
• IF- Grant Pfaff, so., Santa Fe
• IF- Edgar Salinas, jr., Ball High
• OF- Guy Garibay, so., Dickinson
• OF- Braxton Gerek, sr., Clear Falls
• OF- Graham Whittington, sr., Clear Falls
• UTIL- Nathan Ingram, jr., Dickinson
• UTIL- Austin Lawrence, sr., Ball High
• UTIL- Riley Schulz, sr., Clear Springs
HONORABLE MENTION
• P- Ty Bruysschaard, sr., Dickinson
• P- Brandon Deskins, sr., Friendswood
• P- Tyler Fountain, sr., Santa Fe
• P- Jacob Long, sr., Santa Fe
• P- Michael May, sr., Clear Springs
• P- Brady Miller, sr. Clear Springs
• P- Zane Spence, sr., Ball High
• P- Jonathan Valdez, jr., Texas City
• C- Alec Lamar, sr., Clear Creek
• IF- Drayton Garza, sr., Texas City
• IF- Kevin Newkirk, fr., Friendswood
• OF- Connor Higgs, so., Texas City
• OF- Trey Luper, sr., Clear Springs
• OF- Logan Spuler, sr., Clear Creek
• OF- Andrew Wardrup, sr., Santa Fe
