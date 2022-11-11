WALLER
Friday night marked the start of the 2022 state playoffs for the Hitchcock Bulldogs as they faced off against the Little River Academy Bumblebees, and despite troubling weather at Waller ISD Stadium, Hitchcock prevailed with a 22-14 victory.
WALLER
Friday night marked the start of the 2022 state playoffs for the Hitchcock Bulldogs as they faced off against the Little River Academy Bumblebees, and despite troubling weather at Waller ISD Stadium, Hitchcock prevailed with a 22-14 victory.
The Bulldogs started off strong as the defense forced Academy to back-to-back turnovers on downs. With the momentum on their side, Hitchcock began their offensive stride and drove down the field for the first touchdown of the night.
Set up by a 17-yard rush by RB Bryce Dorsey (12 attempts, 57 yards) and then capped off by a 20-yard rush by QB Lloyd Jones lll (11 attempts, 46 yards). Hitchcock led 6-0 and kept the lead going into the second quarter.
As the conditions worsened, the Bulldogs greatest foe was the freezing rain. Now, with having to proceed into the wind, Hitchcock began to stumble. The passing game has worked well all season, but with the weather, the Bulldogs were grounded.
To start the second quarter, a miscommunication on the offensive side led to a Bulldog fumble. The Bumblebees took full advantage, as they marched 50 yards down field and gained the lead at 7-6 with six minutes left in the quarter.
With their confidence building and the wind to their back, Academy scored once again and went into halftime up 14-6 after a 12-yard completion for a touchdown with time close to expiring.
Hitchcock found itself in unfamiliar territory, as the start of the third quarter was the first time the Bulldogs trailed going into the second half all season. However, the feeling was short-lived as Dorsey returned the opening kickoff back 88 yards for a touchdown and turned this game on its head.
Tied 14-14, the Bulldog defense kept their intensity, as Academy failed to see the endzone for the rest of the game. Hitchcock forced three consecutive turnovers on downs strung together by open field tackles for losses by DB Damien McDaniel and a sack by LB Gatlin Smith.
Hitchcock’s offense, propelled forward by their excellent defensive play, scored once more courtesy of a 22-yard passing touchdown from Jones to WR Cole Fisher. With victory close, the Bulldogs kneeled out their last possession to seal a 22-14 bi-district win.
Hitchcock survives this week’s test, as they look forward to next round's area matchup as the opponent is to be determined on Saturday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.