Clear Springs’ Ashley Walker, right, gets a high five from teammate Demi Elder after the pair scored during the first inning of an area round playoff game against Kingwood at La Porte High School on Friday, May 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Demi Elder slides into second base ahead of the throw to Kingwood’s Hailey Harvey during the first inning of an area round playoff game at La Porte High School on Friday, May 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Demi Elder, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning of an area round playoff game against Kingwood at La Porte High School on Friday, May 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Kingwood’s Jamie Allums steals second base against Clear Springs’ Demi Elder during the second inning of an area round playoff game against Kingwood at La Porte High School on Friday, May 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs pitcher Emma Strood cheers on her teammates during the first inning of an area round playoff game against Kingwood at La Porte High School on Friday, May 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs catcher Kelly Baker rejoices after making a grab for an out during the fourth inning of an area round playoff game against Kingwood at La Porte High School on Friday, May 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Emma Strood pitches during the second inning of an area round playoff game against Kingwood at La Porte High School on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Pitcher Emma Strood tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout, and the bats pounced early as the Clear Springs Chargers won their one-game Region III-6A area round playoff series 5-0 over Kingwood on Friday night at La Porte High School.
