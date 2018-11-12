Among the first-round playoff games for Galveston County teams is one of the best bi-district matchups in the state, as Dickinson (9-1, 5-1 in District 24-6A) takes on Pearland (10-0, 7-0 in District 23-6A).
Here’s a look at that games, as well as some other interesting postseason pairings for local teams.
CLASS 6A, DIVISION I
• Dickinson vs. Pearland: There will be no soft landing into the postseason for either of these teams, as the Oilers host the Gators in a bi-district battle between two of the best teams south of Houston.
Both teams feature dynamic playmakers on balanced offenses, with Dickinson tight end Jalen Wydermyer and Pearland running back Jaelin Benefield being the top players to watch.
Another similarity between the two has been a lack of competitive games in district play. Pearland’s closest 23-6A contest was a 57-42 victory over district runner-up Houston Strake Jesuit. Outside of Clear Springs’ stunning comeback win over the Gators, Dickinson outscored its other 24-6A foes by an average of about 49-12.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at The Rig.
• Clear Springs vs. Alief Hastings: Getting out to an early lead will be crucial when Clear Springs (7-3, 6-0 in District 24-6A) hosts Hastings (6-4, 4-3 in District 23-6A) in the teams’ bi-district matchup.
The Chargers will look to establish their balanced offense behind workhorse running back Todd Hudson and quarterback Garrett Rooker, while a defense led by nose guard Jason Gold will look to plug up a run-heavy Hastings offense led by running backs Caleb Bowman and Terence Thomas.
After a rugged non-district schedule, Clear Springs has won six games in a row to sweep 24-6A play. Hastings is riding the momentum of consecutive blowouts of Pearland Dawson and Brazoswood, which followed a three-game losing skid.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
CLASS 5A, DIVISION II
• Santa Fe vs. Fort Bend Marshall: It’ll be a true David and Goliath matchup when the Marshall Buffaloes host the Santa Fe Indians for a Thursday night bi-district playoff game.
Santa Fe (5-5, 4-3 in District 12-5A-II) enters the postseason for the first time since 2009 and only the fourth time in a lengthy school history. On the other side of the field will be Region III-5A-II’s top-ranked team in Marshall (10-0, 8-0 in District 11-5A-II).
Dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby will be the center of attention for Marshall, while the Indians will need a near-perfect showing from offensive standouts: quarterback Nathan Kruger, receiver Austin Lamb and running back Bryce Montemayor.
If Santa Fe has one advantage it’s that the team is much more battle-tested coming out of a district with the some of the best southeast Texas football has to offer than Marshall, which romped its way through a Houston ISD-heavy district. Outside of their 52-51 overtime win over Manvel, the Buffs have won their district games by an average score of about 58-5, including four shutouts.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Stadium.
CLASS 4A, DIVISION II
• La Marque vs. Bellville: After a rough start to their season, the La Marque Cougars (3-7, 3-2 in District 11-4A-II) are back in the postseason against the Bellville Brahmas (6-4, 3-2 in District 12-4A-II).
Bellville looks to be sound defensively, and on offense will offer a run-heavy look that La Marque itself utilized in year’s past before adopting a more balanced approach this season.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
CLASS 3A, DIVISION I
• Hitchcock vs. Goliad: It’ll all about the running game in this one, as the Hitchcock Bulldogs (7-3, 3-2 in District 13-3A-I) face off against the Goliad Tigers (8-2, 4-1 in District 14-3A-I).
While Goliad’s offense has been humming for most of the season, one factor that may play into Hitchcock’s advantage is the fact the Tigers have struggled to score in their past two games — posting just 7 points in their lone district loss against Edna two weeks ago and 17 in a close win against Yoakum last week. Conversely, the Bulldogs have scored a combined 100 points in their previous two games, wins over Boling and Palacios.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.
ALSO SCHEDULED
Class 1A, Division I: High Island vs. Milford, 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Academy Stadium in Bryan.
TAPPS, Division III: Schertz John Paul II at Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.