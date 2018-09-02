With the pomp and circumstance of the opening week of the high school football season now in the rearview mirror, teams turn to Week 2 to continue to sharpen their skills.
WEEK 1 OBSERVATIONS
• Dickinson impresses: The Gators are breaking in several new starters on both sides of the ball, but the casual observer would never know it after a 38-8 stomping of Richmond George Ranch on the road Friday. Regardless of whether it’s a sign the Gators are maturing faster than expected or that a quality Longhorns program is on its way to a down year, kudos to a fresh-faced Dickinson team for looking like it was already in midseason form in Week 1
• Ball High offense clicks: In Year 2 under offensive coordinator Jimmy Klingler, the Tors looked very comfortable operating out of the spread offense in their 34-14 Clash of the Causeway win over La Marque. Ball High effectively established the running game behind lead back Clarence Dalton, and then quarterback Martavian Jackson had himself a day — racking up 277 passing yards and completing two-thirds of his pass attempts with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
WEEK 2 GAMES TO WATCH
• Clear Falls at Texas City: Both teams are coming off close Week 1 defeats in which both were snakebit by their own mistakes, so that means each squad will be highly motivated to right the ship early in their respective seasons.
The experience edge will be on Clear Falls’ side as the Knights have 16 returning starters back this season, including nine on an offense led by quarterback Gavin Esquivel and receiver Brandon Woodson. The Knights moved the ball well through the air, at times, in Saturday’s 45-35 loss to South Houston, but couldn’t overcome four turnovers.
When it comes to tradition, that’s where the Stings will have an advantage in their Week 2 matchup. The old adage “tradition never graduates” showed when a less-experienced Texas City team (eight returning starters, and just one on defense) looked game for their Week 1 tilt, but four crucial turnovers made the difference in a 28-21 loss at El Campo.
Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Stingaree Stadium.
• Clear Springs vs. Klein Collins: The Chargers began their daunting non-district schedule (which features three teams ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason state Class 6A top 10) Saturday with a 46-28 loss at No. 5 Converse Judson, in which they showed flashes of promise, but ultimately weren’t sharp enough to collect a win.
While Clear Springs got a glimpse at one of the state’s best defensive players last week in Judson defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit DeMarvin Leal, one of the state’s best running backs will be the focus of attention this week when No. 10 Klein Collins and Oklahoma commit Isaiah Spiller come to town.
Kickoff for this Week 2 matchup is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
ALSO ON THE WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
Ball High vs. Houston Yates (Barnett Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Creek at Deer Park, 7 p.m. Friday
Pasadena Memorial at Dickinson, 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Brook at Friendswood, 7 p.m. Friday
Tomball at Santa Fe, 7 p.m. Friday
La Marque at Houston St. Pius, 7:30 p.m. Friday
East Bernard at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Orange Community Christian at High Island, 7:30 p.m. Friday
O’Connell vs. Pasadena First Baptist (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Danbury at Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
