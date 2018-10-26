LA MARQUE
There was nothing fancy about the Cougars on Friday night, as they gave the homecoming crowd at Etheredge Stadium a style of football that harkened back to the glory days of yore at the expense of an overmatched Houston Washington Eagles.
Perry Preston scored twice to spearhead a methodical La Marque ground game in a 36-7 win that improved the Cougars' record to 2-6 overall and 2-1 in District 10-4A-II. With the victory, the Coogs put themselves in position to clinch the program’s ninth straight trip to the postseason with a win at Wharton this Friday night.
“We went back to Cougar football,” said coach Shone Evans. “It was just straight ground and pound. It was one of those things where their defense dictated we could throw the ball a little bit, but with this (muddy) ground, we couldn’t, so we went back to basics.”
The Cougars totaled 198 yards rushing, with Preston leading the way with 79 yards on 14 carries that included a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and a 14-yard scoring jaunt to cap off La Marque’s opening drive of the second half.
DaMarcus Nelson (seven carries, 41 yards) scored the Cougars’ first touchdown of the night on a 14-yard run with 7:03 left in the first quarter, while Norvan Saldana (12 carries, 62 yards) found the end zone on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
The Coogs attempted only six passes on the night, but one found the hands of Jauron Reid, Jr. on a 40-yard touchdown reception from Kobe Gatson early in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the defense smothered Washington (1-6, 1-3), holding the Eagles to four first downs and 50 total yards of offense. Washington averted a shutout when Isaiah Viser returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown after Reid’s scoring reception in the second quarter.
“Our defense trusts their coaches,” said Evans. “We’ve gotten them to trust their keys and their coaches and just do what they’re supposed to do.”
