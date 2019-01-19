GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers went toe-to-toe with the state-ranked Huntsville Alpha Omega Lions, but a cold start to the second half proved to be too much to overcome in a 58-48 defeat Saturday afternoon at home.
“We proved we could play with them, but the third quarter letdown is what got the best of us,” O’Connell head coach Derek Martin said. “We just have to learn to come out of the locker room with the same energy that we have to start the game.”
Alpha Omega raced out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, and led by as much as 12-1 midway through the first quarter before the Bucs came charging back with an 11-3 run to get to within a one-score deficit.
Joseph Orrell started the run with a 3-pointer, Christian Quinn drained a corner 3, Chris Horton got a steal and layup, and Jackson Gonzalez got an offensive rebound and put-back lay-in during the run.
Later on in the opening period, Trey Cotton knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to get O’Connell to within 16-15, but Alpha Omega ended the first quarter ahead, 21-17.
Orrell drained another 3-pointer to start the second quarter, and a Horton long-range shot gave the Bucs their first lead at 24-21. Leading 26-23 after a Sam Wisner jump shot, the Lions scored seven unanswered points to re-take the lead at 30-26.
Horton dropped a dime to Orrell for a layup at the end of the second quarter to trim Alpha Omega’s lead to 33-31 at halftime.
“We took the team that’s been the No. 1 team in the state to the limit, and I’m proud of my guys,” Martin said. “My guys were definitely ready to go. We showed what kind of team we are in the first half. We were down 10 to nothing and came back to take the lead.”
But, O’Connell only mustered four points in the third quarter, allowing Alpha Omega to pull away. A Harrison Allen 3-pointer gave the Lions a 42-33 lead midway through the third quarter, and they took a 46-35 lead on an Alex Shamas lay-in at the end of the period to take the double-digit lead into the final frame.
Orrell led O’Connell with 23 points, while Horton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Gonzalez was the Bucs’ leading rebounder with 11 boards. Cotton chipped in nine rebounds.
Leading Alpha Omega were Wade Williams with 17 points and 15 rebounds, Shamas with 11 points and five rebounds, Vincent Brooks with eight points and Karson Kester with 11 rebounds.
O’Connell finishes the first half of district play at 3-2, and begins round two 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Highlands Chinquapin.
LADY BUCS TOPPED BY LADY LIONS
The girls teams from O’Connell and Alpha Omega squared off before the boys game Saturday afternoon, with the Lady Lions taking a 31-17 win.
“We’ve got so much youth, and we stuck to the game plan, but they had more shot fall than we did,” Martin said. “But these girls will get better. I’ve got a lot of girls who are brand new to basketball, and where we’ve come from the beginning of the season to now, I’m very proud of them.”
The Lady Lions got off to a 4-0 lead to open the game and never trailed in the contest. Jaiden Byrd scored Alpha Omega’s first six points, and Alyce Walker-Como had all four of O’Connell’s points when the score was as close as it would get at 6-4 late in the first quarter.
But, a basket inside from Sydney Fuller at the end of the period and a 3-pointer at the beginning of the second quarter swelled Alpha Omega’s lead to 11-4, and the Lady Lions never looked back.
Alpha Omega did a better job of taking care of the ball in the game, turning the ball over 18 times (and just nine times after the first quarter) compared to 34 turnovers for O’Connell.
Leading the Lady Bucs were Walker-Como with nine points, Leslie Rodriguez with 11 rebounds and Ansley McCulloch with nine rebounds.
Alpha Omega was led by Byrd with 10 points and nine rebounds, Shaylee Ritter with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Josie Ray with four points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
O’Connell wraps up the first half of district play at 2-2, and the second half gets underway 6 p.m. Friday at home against Highlands Chinquapin.
